Fareway Stores, Inc., a leading full-service grocery chain with locations in the Midwest, has rolled out an innovative digital coupon system to its 117 stores. This new program, powered by Invisipon and LOC Software, allows consumers to create an online profile by product type for coupons they wish to receive.

Manufacturer coupons for these product types are then deposited into the consumers’ digital accounts. When consumers shop any of the Fareway Stores locations, they simply present their phone containing a digital customer card at checkout, and digital coupons instantly apply to the transaction. No clipping, no searching, no printing required. Best of all, Fareway provides in-store offers that seamlessly combine with manufacturer coupons. The “combo offers” provide industry-leading savings on all sorts of products.

“Customers love the savings, and they keep coming back for more,” says Scott Beckwith, Chief Administrative Officer of Fareway Stores. “The program is easy for our customers to download and use, plus it integrates directly into our LOC Software SMS POS system. Cashiers scan the digital card and both manufacturer and store offers are instantly applied.”

Beckwith also states the Fareway Stores team is just scratching the surface of all the technology has to offer. “Invisipon’s integration with LOC Software is enabling us to market products in ways we had not imagined,” he adds.

The news is likely to get even better for Fareway customers as more manufacturers move their offers to the Invisipon platform. For additional information, and to join Fareway’s program, please visit https://www.fareway.com/promotions/invisipon

About Fareway Stores, Inc.

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 117 store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Fareway holds family values in the highest regard, demonstrating integrity, fairness and honesty in relationships with customers, employees, vendors and suppliers. Visit Fareway.com for more information.

About Invisipon, Inc.

Invisipon is a consumer-focused, digital coupon distribution, redemption and reimbursement technology company. Invisipon provides a vehicle for connecting consumers, retailers and manufacturers to ensure that coupons are delivered to the consumers that meet the criteria of a coupon campaign as evidenced by the consumer's profile, redemption history and other key metrics. Invisipon automates coupon distribution relieving consumers of the task of searching for, printing or adding coupons to a loyalty card. Invisipon is based in Gainesville, GA.

About LOC Software

LOC Software delivers solutions designed to make transactions more manageable, more profitable and more frequent by fully integrating retail operations for multi-store environments. Our Store Management Suite (SMS) is a complete set of applications tailored into one seamless interface, satisfying all a retailer’s needs, from powerful merchandising and inventory control, fully integrated loyalty, multi-store management and more.