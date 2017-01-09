Carex Health Brands' Day-Light Classic Plus

Carex Health Brands®, a leading provider and manufacturer of bright light therapy products and a subsidiary of Compass Health Brands, is pleased to announce that its Day-Light Classic Plus was recently recognized as the “best light therapy lamp” for seasonal affective disorder (SAD) by The Sweethome, part of The New York Times Company.

The Sweethome’s experts extensively researched and examined the Day-Light Classic Plus, a device used in medical facilities, hospitals and research centers across the country, alongside 40 other bright light therapy lamps. After 25 hours of research, The Sweethome found the Day-Light Classic Plus met all of the necessary criteria to be deemed effective for treating SAD and can be purchased at an affordable price point, and named it the best light therapy lamp.

"At Carex Health Brands, we strive to deliver quality, innovative and affordable products that will help consumers live their best lives,” explained Compass Health Brands’ Vice President, Marketing – Retail, Jeff Swain. “We are absolutely thrilled that our Day-Light Classic Plus bright light therapy lamp has been recognized for just that.”

Each year, shorter, darker, winter days cause nearly 10 million Americans to experience symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), or as some people call it, ‘the winter blues.’ As the #1 recommended treatment for SAD, bright light therapy lamps such as the Day-Light Classic Plus can help consumers experience relief in just 20 to 30-minute treatment sessions. Featuring UV-free light and the maximum dose of 10,000 LUX of glare, and recommendations from The Sweethome, the Center for Environmental Therapeutics and leading university researchers around the world, when it comes to treating SAD, the Day-Light Classic Plus is the proven option.

The Day-Light Classic Plus is available for an MSRP of $209.99 and can be purchased through many online retailers including Wayfair.com, Amazon.com or through Carex’s website. For more information please visit http://www.carex.com.

About Carex Health Brands®

Carex Health Brands® markets its products under the Carex®, Apex®, Bed Buddy®, ThereMed®, STRENGTHTAPE® and AccuRelief™ brand names. The company’s brands have achieved broad customer awareness in the marketplace and are used by home care patients, the mobility challenged, senior citizens, and members of the general public. Carex® is the market leader in branded home medical equipment sold through the drug store chains, mass merchants, DME dealers and grocery retailers. Also, with the recent launch of the AccuRelief™ product line, Carex® is now the top provider of pain management products in the market. In addition, Carex® offers one of the broadest product lines in hot/cold therapy, kinesiology tape, and medication compliance. Carex® products are also fully stocked by the drug wholesalers who service this retail market. Please visit http://www.Carex.com or contact Jeff Swain, Vice President, Marketing - Retail, Compass Health Brands (781-871-2710) for more information.

About Compass Health Brands®

Compass Health Brands, a holding company, owns subsidiaries that are leaders in bath safety, durable medical equipment, health aids, medication compliance, mobility, pain management, personal care, respiratory, and sleep therapy serving both professional and consumer markets. The products are used by home care patients, the mobility challenged, senior citizens, and members of the general public. Professional brands include Roscoe Medical™, InTENSity™ and Viverity™ and are sold through a professional independent dealer network. Consumer brands include Carex®, AccuRelief™, Apex®, Bed Buddy®, STRENGTHTAPE® and TheraMed® and are sold through drug store chains, drug wholesalers, mass merchants, and grocery retailers. For more information, visit http://www.compasshealthbrands.com or contact T-Aira Sims at taira(at)crierpr.com.