Today, Integrity has announced that its payment gateway, Integrity Business Exchange (IBX), has been certified with TSYS (NYSE: TSS), a leading payments provider, to accept EMV™ chip card transactions. This certification allows Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and other development partners who build the IBX gateway into their technology to offer an EMV acceptance solution for their customers using PAX hardware and the TSYS payments front end.

Although more than a year has passed since the October 2015 EMV liability shift, roughly two-thirds of retailers still lack the appropriate technology to accept chip cards, according to Visa. With the PAX semi-integrated solution available, the IBX gateway now offers ISVs a way to build EMV acceptance into their software and help their merchants become compliant, reducing counterfeit card fraud risk. Additionally, the semi-integrated PAX hardware solution reduces the ISV’s PCI scope, by removing the need for software to store card data.

The IBX EMV certification also includes support for Visa’s Quick Chip for EMV, MasterCard’s M/Chip, Discover’s Quick Chip, Amex Quick Chip from American Express, technologies that optimize EMV chip card processing and speed up checkout times.

“We are delighted with the EMV certification of IBX to TSYS platforms,” said John Badovinac, Director of Developer Partnerships for TSYS’ Merchant Services segment. “This allows Integrity to gain an edge on the competition by providing their clients a robust EMV solution to help guard against card fraud.”

“This is a great solution for developers who are servicing the retail market, since the hardware and software work together to create an elegant EMV compliance platform,” said Peter Korp, Senior Vice President of Technology at Integrity. “The retailer gets an all-in-one EMV acceptance solution and the development time is minimal for the ISV.”

About IBX

Integrity Business Exchange (IBX) is the payment gateway and technology platform designed to service Independent Software Vendors and developers of all sizes who need to add payments to their software. Integrity Business Exchange is a boutique solution, allowing unparalleled access to leadership, flexibility, stability and service to development partners through the latest in technology. IBX is part of Integrity Payment Systems, a leading payment technology provider founded in 2003 and headquartered in Des Plaines, IL. Learn more at integritypays.com/developers.

EMV™ is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries, and is an unregistered trademark in other countries, owned by EMVCo.