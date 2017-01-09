Nameberry Appoints Todd Tarpley as COO

Nameberry (http://www.nameberry.com), the leading online baby-naming resource for millennial parents, has appointed Todd Tarpley to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. The move accelerates Nameberry’s momentum in the pregnancy and parenting marketplace.

“We are excited to have Todd on board to lead our next phase of growth,” said CEO Pamela Redmond Satran. “His digital management experience combined with his interest in the genre make him a strong fit for the company’s aggressive growth goals.”

Tarpley comes to Nameberry from Time Inc., where he served for the past year as an Interim Digital GM. In addition to executive roles at two start-ups, Tarpley was Digital GM of Meredith Corp’s Parents Network, where he tripled the brand’s digital audience and grew its endemic advertising revenue. He previously served as VP Digital at Nielsen, AMC Networks, and A+E Networks.

Tarpley is an award-winning picture book author. He holds an MBA from Yale, an MA from the University of Iowa, and a BFA from New York University’s film school.

About Nameberry:

Nameberry (http://www.nameberry.com) is the premier online resource for baby names. Created in 2009 by best-selling author-experts Pamela Redmond Satran and Linda Rosenkrantz and CTO Hugh Hunter, Nameberry features an authoritative, 50,000-name database, daily original content, and an active online community of millennial parents and name lovers.