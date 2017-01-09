...the principles of operating with quality, trust and transparency.

Ingredient Identity, a preeminent regulatory management consulting firm specializing in the Food and Dietary Supplement industries, has been selected by Harmony Health Labs, a privately held southern California based, full service cGMP contract manufacturer of dietary and nutrition supplements as their regulatory strategic partner for ongoing compliance needs and to ensure overall quality program efficiency with their rapid growth initiatives.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Harmony Health Labs as their dedicated regulatory partner to support their current and future compliance needs,” said Brandon Griffin, CEO of Ingredient Identity. “Whether it is strategic planning when it comes to their quality or regulatory operations, troubleshooting issues, quickly adapting to changes in the regulations or being tasked with directly supporting their customers to ensure overall streamlined production, we’ve got the best team in the industry to help them efficiently achieve such initiatives.”

Harmony Health Labs launched earlier this year, as part of an aggressive turn-around initiative by the new ownership of a long-standing manufacturing operation based in Southern CA. With a new executive team in place, and over one million dollars in additional investments this year across new equipment and system controls to optimize its quality operations and compliance practices, Harmony Health Labs has positioned itself as a highly specialized manufacturing partner for companies with special production needs or those that require rapid production turn-around times, especially for Direct Response companies and Own-label Distributors.

“We founded Harmony Health Labs on the principles of operating with quality, trust and transparency. We pride and distinguish ourselves in delivering exceptional products and services. Furthermore, we are committed to providing our customers with quality products that are safe and effective," said Tuan Tran, General Manager of Harmony Health Labs. “We sought to create a product development platform and service offering that could dramatically reduce the time for companies to get from product concept to commercialization, without compromising quality, and Ingredient Identity is a critical part of that overall strategic offering.”

About Harmony Health Labs:

Harmony Health Labs is a full-service GMP contract manufacturer and packager specializing in capsules, tablets and powders. The management team has extensive experience in solid-oral dosage formulation, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance. The company operates in a 20,000 sq. ft. production facility that houses product development, production, packaging, warehousing, ingredient sourcing and analytical testing. For more information, visit the Company's website at: http://www.harmonyhealthlabs.com

About Ingredient Identity:

Ingredient Identity is a preeminent regulatory management consultancy supporting companies in the Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed and Cosmetic industries worldwide. The company specializes in quality and regulatory guidance, GMP Auditing, FDA compliance, Litigation Consulting Quality Program Optimization as well as New Dietary Ingredient and GRAS Notifications. For more information, please visit: http://www.ingredientidentity.com