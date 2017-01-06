Evogen Nutrition Announces 2017 Contract Extention of 3x Olympia Physique Champion Jeremy Buendia It’s been an awesome ride being with Evogen for the past four years. I’m really excited for 2017,” says Buendia. “We’re going to have a really productive year this year, and I’m just looking forward to getting back in the swing of things.

Evogen Nutrition has officially extended the contract of their star athlete, three-time Men’s Physique Olympia Champion Jeremy Buendia. After his initial signing with Evogen Nutrition in 2013, Buendia has been trained exclusively by Hany “The Pro Creator” Rambod, seventeen-time Olympia winning coach, founder of the FST-7 training method, and CEO of Evogen Nutrition.

“It’s been an awesome ride being with Evogen for the past four years. I’m really excited for 2017,” says Buendia. “We’re going to have a really productive year this year, and I’m just looking forward to getting back in the swing of things, grinding things out, and really pushing the brand to the next level.”

Rambod has mentored and coached Buendia through each of his three Men’s Physique Olympia Champion titles, and every year Buendia has shown substantial improvements in his physique thanks to the knowledge and experience behind Rambod’s training technique. As the two prepare for 2017, the “War For 4” begins, and this year is shaping up to be the most competitive yet.

Buendia’s contract extension comes just after Evogen Nutrition announced the launch of their rebranded product line.

“We are going to be doing our unveiling very soon of the next generation of Evogen; it’s all going to be about Maximum Gains in 2017,” says Rambod.

In preparation for the rebrand, Buendia has been the proverbial alpha-tester for a few of Rambod’s new formulas for the past several months of research and development. There is buzz about all-new Lipocide IR, the instant release metabolic accelerator powder, which received a lot of hype after being publicly tested by Jeremy and Team Evogen on social media.

“The fat burner has been awesome! Throughout my Olympia prep, I was taking it before my fasted cardio in the morning,” says Buendia. “It’s definitely the best thermogenic product I’ve taken –awesome energy, no crash and it helped control my cravings. I’m really excited for everybody to try Lipocide IR, because they’re going to love it, and [Hany’s] put a lot of hard work into the whole rebrand.”

Evogen’s all-new look, including Lipocide IR, is scheduled to be released in conjunction with the 2017 LA Fit Expo, January 7-8th.

About Evogen Nutrition

Evogen Nutrition headquartered in Campbell, California, and is a rapidly expanding, healthy lifestyle sports nutrition company that designs and creates a cutting-edge line of nutritional supplements. Founded and lead by world class trainer and bodybuilding show promoter Hany Rambod, Evogen’s elite products address all categories of an active lifestyle including muscle building, weight loss, and general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen. The foundation of Evogen’s nutritional protocols are based on the world famous FST-7 physique training system invented by Rambod. Evogen Nutrition is sold in over 35 countries worldwide, including Bodybuilding.com, GNC.com, and distributed by Europa Sports. For more information, please visit http://www.EvogenNutrition.com.