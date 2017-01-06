Website design and development agency Americaneagle.com will be exhibiting at the upcoming IFA (International Franchise Association) show, marketed as the biggest franchise event of the year. The event will be held January 29th through February 1st 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Americaneagle.com provides exceptional websites and digital experiences for numerous franchise clients, including FASTSIGNS, Dairy Queen and Floyd’s 99 Barbershops. The innovative FASTSIGNS website recently won an IMA Best in Class Award, an Outstanding Website Award in the WebAwards and Silver in the W3 Awards. Americaneagle.com will have representatives available at booth #812 to discuss various online solutions for franchises attending the show.

Craig Briars, Sales Director at Americaneagle.com, will be attending the show and commented, “I am certainly looking forward to attending the IFA Show – a first for Americaneagle.com and an exciting move for us as we look to help more franchises embark on a path of digital transformation, creating online experiences which accelerate their way of doing business and exceeding customer’s expectations.”

Attendees of the IFA Show will have access to nearly 50 educational sessions, and will have the opportunity to network with more than 4,000 peers from the franchise industry. As one of 300+ supporting companies present at the show, Americaneagle.com plans to showcase a wide range of services that they offer to the franchise community, including web design and development, strategy, hosting, integration, SEO, A/B testing, and more.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a leading Web design, development, and hosting company based in Des Plaines, Illinois. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs approximately 350+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington D.C. Some of their 7,000+ clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech.com, Chicago Bears, and the American Dental Association. For additional information about Americaneagle.com, visit http://www.americaneagle.com.

