Bottle Rocket Strengthens Roku Offering for Video Content Providers

Bottle Rocket, an award-winning mobile strategy, design, and development company, announced enhancements to AWE, their industry-leading native app framework for streaming video on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. AWE has strengthened its Roku Internet TV offering, allowing video content owners to enhance their multi-screen experience.

The AWE platform for TV Everywhere and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) is designed to help brands of almost any size deliver content on Roku quickly and provide a high level of control over how their content is presented and promoted within the channel.

AWE provides a best-in-class user experience and utilizes all of the latest Roku SDK functionality, a key for brands needing to be found through Roku’s universal search function. The solution allows for monetization through ad integration, supports analytics to provide insight into content consumption and user behavior, and can integrate with Adobe Pass for authentication if needed.

According to ComScore, Roku holds a 49% share of the market, has 10 million active accounts, a newly released set of devices, and is becoming a must-have platform for any video content owner.

“We are excited to enhance our OTT video ecosystem offering and continue to deliver best-in-class content across screens to meet the growing demands of viewers,” said Calvin Carter, founder and CEO of Bottle Rocket. “As the platform that launched major brands like NBC and Scripps into the TVE space and powers others successful brands such as Hallmark Channel, Oprah Winfrey Network, Game Show Network, and Fuse — AWE puts video content creators in control."

Bottle Rocket is an award-winning mobile strategy, design, and development company leading top brands like NBCUniversal, Coca- Cola, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, PetSmart, and Mary Kay through mobile innovation. They focus on connecting users with information, brands, and entertainment through over 250 (and counting) iPhone, iPad, and Android applications, as well as passionately building experiences for streaming devices, wearables, VR headsets, and connected TV. Since 2008, they’ve been dedicated to driving this industry while focusing on mobile design, user experience, and acclaimed developmental process. Bottle Rocket, does not exceed standards — they set news ones (and have fun while doing it). For more information about their craft, visit bottlerocketstudios.com.

