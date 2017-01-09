I encourage my nursing colleagues to use this open call for abstracts as an opportunity [...] to demonstrate that physical health and mental health are not only related, but that mental health is the jumping off point for whole health."

The APNA 31st Annual Conference program will deliver more than 100 varied continuing education sessions and 200 poster presentations to the1600+ RNs and APRNs who are projected to attend. APNA is soliciting proposals or both podium and poster presentations in order to build a high caliber continuing education program that spans psychiatric-mental health nursing administration, education, practice, research, and more. This year’s theme, Whole Health Begins with Mental Health, highlights the foundational role that mental health plays in promoting overall wellness.

“As research demonstrates and awareness grows of the relationship between mental health and whole health, many health organizations have initiated programs and initiatives focused on improving access, care, and treatment for those with mental and substance use disorders and the prevention of these disorders,” says Kris A. McLoughlin, DNP, APRN, PMHCNS-BC, CADC-II, FAAN. “Nurses have played pivotal parts in the conception and implementation of many of these programs. I encourage my nursing colleagues to use this open call for abstracts as an opportunity to push the concept even further - to demonstrate that physical health and mental health are not only related, but that mental health is the jumping off point for whole health.”

Through this open call for abstracts and a peer review process, the conference will offer a platform for psychiatric-mental health nurses to publicize and discuss innovative developments in practice and administration, original research, and updates on clinical topics. All Advanced Practice Nurses, RNs, and other health care professionals are invited to submit abstracts to be considered for presentation at this year’s conference, October 18-21, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. All submissions must be completed online by March 6, 2017 at 11:59pm Eastern Time.

Suggested topics for abstract submissions include but are not limited to:



Addictions / Substance Use

Health Care Administration

Advanced Practice Nursing

Child and Adolescent Mental Health

Complimentary & Alternative Therapy

Continuing Nursing Education

Cultural Issues in Health Care

Emergency/Disaster Preparedness

Emergency Departments

eTools / Electronic Health Records

Forensic

Graduate Nursing Education

Inpatient Care

Integrated Physical & Mental Health Care

Leadership

LGBT Issues

Men’s Health

Military Mental Health / Issues Related to Returning Service Members

Older Adults

Outpatient Care

Pharmacology / Prescribing

Private Practice

Psychotherapy

Recovery

Nursing Research

RN-PMH Practice

Safety

Undergraduate Nursing Education

Violence Prevention

Women’s Health

All complete submissions will undergo peer review by the APNA Scholarly Review Committee. Those selected for presentation at the conference will provide continuing nursing education contact hours. Presentations may be made available online following the conference, published in the Journal of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, and more, offering presenters an enduring presence and broad exposure.

Several options are also available to organizations interested in participating in the APNA 31st Annual Conference, including industry-sponsored symposium, sponsorship and advertising opportunities, promotional product theaters, and exhibits in the Exhibit Hall. Visit http://www.apna.org/AnnualConference for more information.

The American Psychiatric Nurses Association is a national professional membership organization committed to the specialty practice of psychiatric-mental health nursing and wellness promotion, prevention of mental health problems and the care and treatment of persons with psychiatric disorders. APNA’s membership is inclusive of all psychiatric mental health registered nurses including associate degree, baccalaureate, advanced practice (comprised of clinical nurse specialists and psychiatric nurse practitioners), and nurse scientists and academicians (PhD). APNA serves as a resource for psychiatric mental health nurses to engage in networking, education, and the dissemination of research.

The American Psychiatric Nurses Association is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.