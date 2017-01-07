Scholarship Winner Ron Ruangtragool in Bangkok “Choosing Ron as our 2016 scholarship winner was an easy one when you look at the overall scope of his application.

Nationally-recognized California-based Personal Injury law firm The Reeves Law Group is pleased to announce the 2016 winner of its $3000 Future Lawyer Scholarship. The winner is second year University of Notre Dame law student Ron Ruangtragool.

Ron’s application beat out dozens of others all who were tasked with providing an essay and supporting documentation that communicated a genuine desire and goal of using the legal system to fix problems or improve conditions in our society. His application which detailed his experience as a Thai American monk in Bangkok and his non-profit public service experience in Los Angeles made him the clear winner.

"My work in Thailand through the Dhammakaya Foundation exposed me to how the law can be used to spur economic development in even the remotest parts of the world," said Ron. "I aim to use the knowledge that I gain from law school to advocate and promote fairer systems and to use the tools of the legal system against individuals and organizations that perpetuate injustice and this scholarship will make that goal much easier to achieve."

Besides his experience counseling minority children and novice monks to help provide support and build roads, clinics, and meditation halls in underprivileged communities in Thailand, Ron has a strong public service background that includes work as a legal assistant at Santa Monica-based firm Takehara & Stuart, and as a legal intern in the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Villaraigosa.

“Choosing Ron as our 2016 scholarship winner was an easy one when you look at the overall scope of his application. Not only is he excelling in his studies at a top-tier law school but his public service and humanitarian work all at such a young age can’t be lauded enough, said firm founder Robert Reeves. “We are excited to see what this young man can accomplish in the future and wish him great success both in law school and beyond.”

For more information about the Dhammakaya Foundation and its goal of providing World Peace through the achieving of Inner Peace, please visit their site at http://en.dhammakaya.net/. And for information on The Reeves Group Scholarship and to consider submitting an application for 2017 please visit http://www.robertreeveslaw.com/scholarship/

