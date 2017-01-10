“With their ongoing analysis, guidance and testing, cleverbridge has become an essential part of our team and strategy as we continue to grow and serve our customers.” ~ Kevin St. Angel, Director, Ecommerce at Sony Creative Software Inc.

cleverbridge, a provider of global subscription billing solutions, announces Sony Creative Software has selected cleverbridge’s ecommerce and subscription billing solutions to drive global recurring revenue for its professional media production applications product line.

Sony Creative Software was faced with a build versus buy/outsource decision as it looked to improve the customer experience (both domestic and international), increase customer lifetime value, and eventually transition to a subscription business model. After factoring in all of the (significant) costs involved with internally developing a solution, Sony Creative Software sought an ecommerce and subscription billing partner that not only met its requirements and acted as its merchant of record — processing payments, managing global taxation, maintaining PCI compliance, etc. — but one that delivered ongoing consultation and success management to drive real sales results. After extensive evaluation, Sony Creative Software selected cleverbridge due to the organization’s market performance and leadership, global presence and solution, proven subscription capabilities and expertise, and high security standards.

“At Sony Creative Software, we pride ourselves on providing outstanding value and service to our customers. As we scaled globally, we realized it made sense to outsource our commerce and subscription needs so we could focus on continuing to deliver superior products, but we were also apprehensive as to whether a solution provider could deliver that same high level experience our customers expect,” said Kevin St. Angel, Director, Ecommerce at Sony Creative Software Inc. “cleverbridge not only gave us a complete global solution right out of the box with a simple integration – rapidly accelerating our time-to-market – but delivered the best possible online customer experience to build long-term customer relationships and grow recurring revenue. With their ongoing analysis, guidance and testing, cleverbridge has become an essential part of our team and strategy as we continue to grow and serve our customers.”

“We are excited to work with Sony Creative Software to help them take their online customer experience to the next level and maximize their recurring revenue,” said Christian Blume, CEO, cleverbridge. “As more software companies switch to new billing models, continually nurturing customer relationships throughout the various touchpoints in the product life cycle becomes increasingly important. Sony Creative Software’s selection of our ecommerce and subscription billing solutions validates this point and underlines their commitment to delivering valuable experiences to its customers.”

To learn more about cleverbridge, please contact inquiry(at)cleverbridge(dot)com or visit http://www.cleverbridge.com.

About Sony Creative Software

Sony Creative Software is a leading provider of innovative professional solutions that inspire creativity, discovery, and productivity. We encourage artistic expression with our line of video production applications. Our customer base is extensive and includes film, television, and recording professionals as well as students, educators, and independent artists worldwide. For more information about products from Sony Creative Software, please visit http://www.sonycreativesoftware.com.

About cleverbridge

cleverbridge provides global subscription billing solutions that help companies build long-term customer relationships and grow recurring revenue streams. With its flexible, cloud-based billing and monetization platform, cleverbridge integrates seamlessly with client systems, simplifies subscription business models and delivers an optimized online customer experience. Leveraging cleverbridge expertise, technology and services, clients monetize products and services more effectively, rapidly expand their global subscriber base and maximize customer lifetime value. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, cleverbridge has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.cleverbridge.com.