Adirondack wedding gardens at the Whiteface Club and Resort in Lake Placid, NY "What makes the honor so special is that this is based solely on the satisfaction and reviews of our clients." - Mark Sperling, CEO of the Whiteface Companies

The Whiteface Club & Resort, the Adirondacks’ premier wedding destination, continues to bring in accolades. Most recently, The Knot Best of Weddings Award was bestowed upon the Lake Placid resort for the sixth consecutive year.

The property also gained notoriety earlier this fall in winning a Couples Choice Award from the WeddingWire Network.

The Knot is the quintessential website handling, “everything you need to plan your wedding…..wedding dresses, planning tools, wedding ideas, inspiration, photos, plus the best vendors.”

Among those in that latter category is the Whiteface Club & Resort, led by Wedding Planner and Events Coordinator Kristin Parker.

“We are so proud of Kristin and her team in winning, for the sixth consecutive year, ‘The Knot’s Best Of’ award,” said Mark Sperling, CEO of the Whiteface Companies. “What makes the honor so special is that this is based solely on the satisfaction and reviews of our clients. After all, the wedding day is all about them and we’re dedicated to making it the most beautiful and memorable day possible.

“We emphasize teamwork and the very best in service including the entire culinary experience. Executive Chef Matthew Baldwin is also key in bringing this award to the Whiteface Club & Resort as well as Annoel Krider, our Head Gardener. Chef Matthew oversees and creates the dining experience, and Annoel is responsible for the beautiful and unequaled gardens that set the stage of our wedding couple’s very special day.”

Over 100 club employees are involved in the execution of the newlyweds’ special day. The process begins early that morning, as gardeners create a magical setting; the maintenance staff manicures the grass with a fresh cut and smell; the culinary team receives the produce, meats and cheeses on the day of; during the reception, the team prepares the food displays for the cocktail hour and ensure all ingredients are in order for dinner service.

As this evolves in the hours prior to the ceremony, the couple get ready to take center stage.

Whiteface Club & Resort

“It is an honor to be recognized by our clients who have once again voted us this prestigious award,” said Parker, who has planned over 300 weddings during her nine years at the Whiteface Club. “It’s not only my job but my honor and privilege to be part a great team, working together in the most beautiful location.”

The Club’s wedding garden is enhanced by its lakeside location with Whiteface Mountain in the backdrop.

“On wedding days, we witness two people committing their lives to each other in front of their closest friends and family,” continued Parker. “It’s such a happy day. Through the booking and planning process, the couple and I develop a relationship, which quickly turns into a friendship. They become a part of the Whiteface Club & Resort family. I can honestly say, that not only myself, but everyone who works a wedding at the Club, cares deeply for the wedding couple. Our goal and obligation to them is that they experience the best day of their lives.”

The following video presentation captures the essence of the Whiteface Club’s wedding presentation and ambiance: http://whitefaceclubresort.com/weddings-and-events/

The wedding experience may include rounds of golf for the wedding party and guests at the Whiteface Club. The tree-lined championship routing has been recognized by Golfweek Magazine as among New York State’s top-rated courses, and is part of the resort community of the Whiteface Club & Resort, including the new Forest Brook development.

Wedding guests may secure lodging at the AAA Four Diamond Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, also in Lake Placid. The Whiteface Club’s sister property is located just three miles from the wedding venue.

Couples interested in a site visit at the Whiteface Club & Resort should contact Kristin Parker at 518-523-2551, or email Kristin.Parker(at)whitefaceclubresort(dot)com.