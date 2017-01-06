In the same way that a business inspired by your passions is more likely to succeed, pursuing a cause close to your heart will have the greatest impact.

Highlighting the company’s philanthropic efforts to protect ocean wildlife through its Blue Project, Microsoft Corp. has featured eMazzanti Technologies in a December 30th post on its Microsoft Partner Network blog. The post highlights eMazzanti’s ocean conservation efforts that the company is promoting through its Blue Project website, social media, clients and community groups.

“eMazzanti’s Blue Project reflects our long-time interests and our commitment to sea life,” stated Carl Mazzanti, CEO. “We are glad that the Microsoft Partner Network has chosen to highlight the work that we are doing to protect the ocean and its creatures, and ultimately ourselves and the planet.”

The post on the Microsoft Partner blog entitled, “Partner Philanthropy Spotlight: eMazzanti Technologies,” includes quotes from an interview with eMazzanti co-founders, Carl and Jennifer Mazzanti. The article recognizes the Mazzantis and their company for their efforts to protect sea animals and birds through the Blue Project platform.

The attention that eMazzanti has received from Microsoft is not new. CEO, Carl Mazzanti notes that eMazzanti customer network solutions and cloud services have been featured in more than 60 Microsoft case studies, videos and other publications over the past 15 years.

The mission of Blue Project, as stated on the project website is, “To advance the study of our oceans and all that dwells within and to engage the public in marine conservation efforts.” The project grew out of eMazzanti co-founders Carl and Jennifer Mazzanti’s love for the ocean and its wildlife.

The eMazzanti corporate conservation effort aims to increase awareness of environmental problems affecting ocean wildlife such as the danger that Mylar balloons pose to sea animals and birds. The company hopes to build bridges and recruit researchers as partners to advance the cause.

These efforts, illustrated by images of the Mazzanti’s experience, will be shared with others through the Blue Project platform. As a natural extension of the project, the Mazzantis hope to be able to connect researchers with funding sources through the platform.

Having benefitted from the support of the community, the founders of eMazzanti Technologies, through Blue Project, acknowledge that they have a responsibility to give back. They hope to inspire other business leaders to do the same.

“In the same way that a business inspired by your passions is more likely to succeed, pursuing a cause close to your heart will have the greatest impact,” stated Jennifer Mazzanti, President, eMazzanti Technologies.

