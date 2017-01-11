Goway Travel Names Its Seven Hottest Destinations for 2017

The overwater bungalow celebrates its 50th year in 2017 Travellers can expect to see some hot deals from Goway beginning in the New Year.

Where are Globetrotters going in 2017? The destination experts at Goway Travel have weighed in with their list of the top 7 hottest, most and ‘up and coming’ destinations for 2017.

1. Iceland - One of Europe’s hottest emerging stars, Iceland easily accessible, and offers rugged mountain scenery, black-sand beaches, and some of the world’s most impressive waterfalls. It’s ideal for a long weekend away in Reykjavik, or for a longer trip filled with hiking, unique sights including the Northern Lights. Travellers are advised to book early as space fills up fast.

2. Australia – Time to go Downunder like a local! In 2016, Goway introduced its Live Like a Local travel concept, with itineraries in Australia’s Gold Coast, Central Coast, Sunshine Coast, Port Douglas, and Cairns (plus New Zealand and The Cook Islands). This unique style of vacation lets travellers experience places where the locals go on vacation, in a fully self-contained apartment.

3. Colombia - Colombia has left its troubled past behind and is fast becoming the continent’s most talked about destination. It’s not hard to see why. Colombia is close (just 5 hours away by air), safe, affordable, and offers travellers beaches on the Caribbean coast, ancient cities, and a vibrant culture still relatively unknown to North Americans. Goway’s most popular trip is the Best of Colombia.

4. Kenya - Why is Kenya a perennial favourite? There are many reasons, from the welcoming locals to exceptional game viewing, including the greatest show on earth, the migration. It’s ideal for a first-time safari, but also sees its share of repeat visitors, as there is so much to see. Right now, there are many never to be repeated offers on Kenya, including Goway’s Jambo Kenya Safari Sale.

5. Italy - Italy has always been a traveller’s favourite. Traditionally, Tuscany has been an extremely popular area, and that trend continues, but what the Amalfi coast was also one of Goway’s most requested destinations in the summer of 2016. Passengers who don’t book early risk missing out on enjoying the lifestyle of the enchanting south.

6. Northern Thailand - Thailand is famous for its beaches and vibrant Bangkok, but Northern Thailand is the ‘it’ spot for 2017. The cultural heart of Thailand, here’s where travellers can trek to see beautiful remote villages and hill tribes, take an authentic cooking class, and visit fascinating Buddhist temples. Take a Mekong Cruise from Chang Rai into Laos, or on Goway’s 9-day private tour, the Ancient Kingdoms of Siam.

7. The Islands of Tahiti - In 2017, the islands that became the byword for paradise will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Overwater Bungalow. Travellers can expect to see some hot deals from Goway beginning in the New Year. 2017 will also see the official opening of the Conrad Bora Bora with an opening special saving couples $1,800 on bookings made between January 25 and May 31, 2017.

Since 1970, Goway has been providing unforgettable travel experiences to Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central & South America, Idyllic Island destinations and Europe. Today Goway is recognized as one of North America's leading travel companies for individuals, families and groups to select exotic destinations around the globe. Goway has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Sydney Australia.

For reservations and information, visit http://www.goway.com, or call 1-800-387-8850.