PayPool Launches New B2B Payment Service

PayPool, a new B2B payment services company, has officially launched its new bulk payment service for organizations with one-time or frequent payment requirements. It provides a distribution solution for groups that need a simple way to disburse funds.

Using a proven financial technology framework, the company will provide both bulk payment distributions and custom payment services to meet the requirements of its clients.

The PayPool process is simple:



Users upload an electronic file containing payment data to PayPool using a secure login.

The PayPool system validates that the data is compliant and contains all necessary information.

Payments are then processed and distributed to all payees via check, electronic payment, or a mix of both.

Custom requirements - such as the inclusion of data or documentation for mailing - are incorporated into the solution.

Clients have access to all data, documentation, and transaction history in the PayPool portal.

“Businesses today need to send money to many parties in a variety of ways, from simple check runs to more complex transactions,” said Rudy Bejarano, Chief Operations Officer. “We provide the capability and flexibility to meet these requirements using an easy process that utilizes our robust operations and technology infrastructure.”

PayPool benefits include a low cost of service, an extremely simple user process, and the flexibility to adjust the service based on client requirements. PayPool can distribute payments of any volume, via multiple data formats, for a one-time project or on a recurring basis.

PayPool is appropriate for many industries and payment needs, such as refunds, rebate checks, and insurance pay-outs. Any organization can use PayPool to make bulk payments faster, easier, and more economical than the alternatives.

For more information on PayPool, visit http://www.pay-pool.com

About PayPool

Founded in 2016, PayPool provides bulk payment processing and custom payment distribution services for organizations of all sizes. PayPool’s cloud-based software infrastructure, payment network, and processing capabilities make it a world-class payment solution for bulk payments made easy. The company is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, visit http://www.pay-pool.com