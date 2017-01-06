“Working with Stop Hunger Now has been a really powerful experience for us. Their mission to end world hunger resonates with us." --Gregg Maughan, President of Forever Living Products.

Forever Living Products has announced plans to package one million meals in 2017 with global nonprofit Stop Hunger Now. The international grower and manufacturer of aloe vera and bee products announced plans to expand their partnership with Stop Hunger Now and package meals for the world’s hungry at events throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South Africa.

Forever Living Products held their first large meal packaging event with Stop Hunger Now in 2015 when employees packaged 300,000 meals at a Global Rally in Singapore. In 2016, the event was held in Johannesburg, South Africa where 350,000 meals were packaged. The Stop Hunger Now meals are used through school feeding and other programs to promote self-sufficiency.

“Working with Stop Hunger Now has been a really powerful experience for us,” said Gregg Maughan, President of Forever Living Products. “Their mission to end world hunger resonates with us and has really empowered our Forever Business Owners to get more involved. We are so excited to take on the challenge to pack one million meals in 2017!”

Around the world, nearly 795 million people lack adequate food. Stop Hunger Now operates meal packaging locations in 20 cities throughout the U.S. and six international locations in South Africa, Malaysia, the Philippines, Italy, India and Peru. Last year, more than 353,000 volunteers from corporations, churches, schools and civic organizations packaged Stop Hunger Now meals.

"Our partnership with Forever Living has and will continue to have a profound impact on people’s lives. We are so very grateful to this quality organization and its people," said Tom Barbitta, Chief Marketing Officer of Stop Hunger Now.

Stop Hunger Now meal packaging events are a volunteer-based program that coordinates the streamlined packaging of highly nutritious dehydrated meals comprised of rice, soy, vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and minerals.

About Stop Hunger Now

Stop Hunger Now works to end hunger by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable people, and by creating a global commitment to mobilize the necessary resources. Based in Raleigh, N.C., Stop Hunger Now operates meal packaging programs in 20 U.S. cities and in South Africa, Malaysia, India, Italy, Peru and the Philippines. To date, Stop Hunger Now and its global partners have packaged more than 300 million meals. For more information visit http://www.stophungernow.org.

About Forever Living Products

Founded in 1978, Forever Living Products is the largest grower and manufacturer of Aloe Vera and Bee products in the world. The company sells personal care, weight management, skincare and beauty products using a network of independent business owners in 158 countries around the world. For more information visit foreverliving.com.