StrucSure Home Warranty Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

StrucSure Home Warranty, one of the nation's leading new-home warranty providers, is proud to celebrate its 20 Year Anniversary in 2017.

Jerry Thompson, StrucSure’s founder and CEO, started in the warranty industry back in 1985, but ultimately saw the need for a program that was different from the rest… one that would provide outstanding customer service and be completely responsive to client and homeowner needs while providing excellent coverage at a reasonable fee. As a result, StrucSure Home Warranty was founded in Denver, Colorado in 1997.

Over the past 20 years, StrucSure Home Warranty has provided new-home warranty coverage for builders, contractors, and homebuyers across the U.S. StrucSure’s success and longevity is attributed to their ongoing dedication to providing the best risk management products and services available while helping homeowners achieve and protect the American Dream.

“StrucSure Home Warranty is proud to achieve this special milestone and we thank our builders, contractors, industry partners, and colleagues for their trust, loyalty, and support over the past two decades,” commented Jerry Thompson, CEO of StrucSure Home Warranty. “Since our company’s inception, we’ve been rooted on the philosophy of service, coverage, flexibility, and responsiveness and look forward to continuing to deliver on these promises.”

_________________________________________

About StrucSure Home Warranty

Since 1997, StrucSure Home Warranty has provided builders, remodelers, and contractors with warranty products that deliver peace of mind. Our warranties protect our clients from expensive claims, liabilities, and legal fees and offer their clients peace-of-mind through third-party warranty protection that is A-rated with additional reinsurance from Lloyd’s of London. Just like any risk management product, the hope is that you'll never need it, but when a problem emerges, you're glad you're covered!

_________________________________________

About StrucSure Risk Management Group

StrucSure Risk Management Group provides risk management products and services to businesses in various construction-related industries. Our family of companies includes StrucSure Home Warranty, LLC, StrucSure Insurance Services, Inc., Golden Insurance Company, RRG, and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd. Together, these companies offer sophisticated financial and risk management services, including warranty programs, competitive insurance programs, insurance backing, and reinsurance and alternative financing vehicles.