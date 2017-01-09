Sage Announces Winners of CEO Circle for FY 2016

Sage, the market leader in cloud accounting software, announced the winners of its Sage CEO Circle, an inaugural world-wide awards program designed to reward and recognize outstanding performance of the top business partners from around the world who serve customers, recommend products, and advocate for Sage.

Sage business partner NexTec Group was announced as the Sage CEO Circle 2016 winner of the top Sage X3 new product sales category for North America.

As well as being the recipient of this prestigious recognition, Eric Frank, CEO will also join Stephen Kelly, Sage CEO, on a special retreat taking place in February 2017, where winning Sage business partners will travel to Costa Rica to take part in an all-expenses paid luxury trip, which includes an FY 2017 business planning session and awards reception.

“We are honored and very proud to receive this award and to be recognized as one of Sage’s top performing business partners for 2016. NexTec and Sage have partnered for many years to provide our mutual Client’s with the finest available software solutions and highest quality consulting services. I continue to be inspired by the dedication of our teams to fulfilling the ever advancing technology needs of our Clients,” states Eric Frank, CEO, NexTec Group.

About NexTec Group

NexTec Group is an award-winning business technology consultancy offering ERP, CRM, BI, Cloud and On-premise solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. We specialize in working closely with you to find the right technology and solution to fit your business the first time. We do it by offering a nationwide network of consultants who boast an average of 25 years’ experience in food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution, oilfield services, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, chemical, medical device and professional services. Embrace technology, transform your business. Learn more at nextecgroup.com.

About Sage

Sage is the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world’s entrepreneurs. Sage began as a small business in the United Kingdom 30 years ago, and over 13,000 colleagues now support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries as they power the global economy. We reinvent and simplify business accounting through brilliant technology, working with a thriving community of entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners, and developers. And, as a FTSE 100 business, we are active in supporting our local communities and invest in making a real difference through the philanthropy of the Sage Foundation. Learn more at sage.com.