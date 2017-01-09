A film produced by Mode Project for the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University which explores the school’s unique “whole-brain” approach to engineering, has received international recognition. The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) named “A Different Way of Thinking” a gold award winner of its 2016 Circle of Excellence awards program.

Designed to engage an audience of prospective students and faculty, alumni, donors, partners and more, the film embraces the complexity of the engineering school’s mission, and aims to appeal to those who welcome that complexity, rather than taking a simpler approach designed for broader -- but less targeted -- appeal.

“It doesn’t look like every other college promo video,” said Kyle Delaney, Northwestern Engineering’s Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Marketing, about the fast-paced 90-second “assault on the senses” reminiscent of an action-packed movie trailer. “And that’s exactly what we wanted.”

The CASE judges agreed: “By mixing authentic voices – almost symphonically – with great visuals, they delivered what they set out to do: create a video that stands out from the pack.”

“Colleges and universities,” explains Mode Project Creative Director Colin Carter, “are more brand-focused than ever, because they see the value in telling a story that’s meaningful, authentic and different. But telling a story that’s different means looking at your communications goals in a different way, and unlike the larger higher education consultancies that have been stamping out similar-looking films for colleges across the country, we’re able to apply a problem-solving approach that many schools haven’t considered before.”

A panel of experts selected Northwestern’s entry in the recruitment video / short video category from among 57 entries. View the film here: https://vimeo.com/147746943

About Mode Project:

Mode Project creates meaningful content to help brands, institutions and causes achieve their communications goals. The Mode team offers concept development and creative services for broadcast and digital media, including production, design, animation, editorial and finishing.

Visit http://www.modeproject.com for more info.