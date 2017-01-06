Core Moist Heat Therapy Products Now Available at BestMassage.com

Core Moist Heat Therapy Products Available at BestMassage.com

BestMassage.com, the massage table and massage supplies superstore for bodyworkers, has added many new moist heat therapy products from Core International, a successful maker of “best in class” and top selling therapeutic supplies to “make YOUR life more comfortable”. The moist heat therapy products now available are: Thermal Core Heat Therapy Heater, Thermal Core Moist Heat Packs, Thermal Core MicroBeads Moist Heat Packs, Thermal Core Moist Heat Pack Covers - Terry Cloth, Thermal Core Moist Heat Pack Covers – Foam, and Thermal Core Heat Therapy Package. These professional-grade moist heat therapy supplies deliver deep penetrating moist heat to naturally relieve aches, pain, stiffness, and more. Ideal for massage, physical therapy, and at-home use.

“We’re excited to offer our customers these high-quality therapy products made in the USA” according to Peter Wang, Marketing Director for BestMassage.com. “Core International has been engineering innovative wellness products to relieve pain and discomfort for almost 30 years.”

Founded in 1988 when the Founder and President, Phil Mattison, had a sore neck, Core has been manufacturing products to improve people’s lives for decades. Comfortable to wear and easy-to-use, the therapy products are perfect for both beginners and seasoned practitioners to apply the benefits of moist heat in clinical or private settings.

Wang adds, “BestMassage.com and Core share a commitment to quality, customer service, and improving wellbeing. We are happy to offer these natural thermotherapy supplies that are invaluable tools for healing and rejuvenation at competitive prices.”

Find the new moist heat therapy products in the Hot and Cold Therapy massage product category.

About BestMassage.com

BestMassage.com is proud to be a BBB (Better Business Bureau) accredited organization with a BBB Rating of A+. Having over 14 years of experience and knowledge, we are committed to offering massage therapists and those who care about health and well-being a complete line of high-quality massage tables and supplies at the best prices possible with exceptional, friendly service, and fast shipment. Detailed information on the company can be obtained by visiting http://www.bestmassage.com/.