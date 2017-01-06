AC Business Media Landscape Network brands We are excited to capitalize on the synergy between our Construction Network and the Landscape Network anchored by the Green Industry Pros brand.

AC Business Media, a leading B2B media and business intelligence company, announced the addition of the Green Industry Pros properties to its portfolio of Construction and Supply Chain brands.

In acquiring the Green Industry Pros brand from SouthComm, Inc., AC Business Media expands the menu of digital offerings, magazines, newsletters, events and data services available to its advertisers and subscribers.

“We are excited to capitalize on the synergy between our Construction Network and the Landscape Network anchored by the Green Industry Pros brand,” commented AC Business Media CEO Carl Wistreich. “This acquisition strengthens AC Business Media’s position as the go-to media and marketing resource for contractors, businesses, manufacturers and dealers in the construction and landscape industries.”

AC Business Media welcomed the Green Industry Pros’ staff: Deirdre D’Aniello, publisher; Gregg Wartgow, editor; and Fred Ferris, sales associate. The Landscape Network properties include Green Industry Pros magazine, GreenIndustryPros.com, SnowPRO supplement, Dealer Success Guide supplement, The Pro Report digital newsletter and Walker Talk.

“It’s great for the Landscape Network to be reunited with its Construction Network partners,” commented D’Aniello, referring to when both networks were owned by Cygnus Business Media. “We look forward to publishing an integrated portfolio of news products and services.”

