As part of its commitment to providing homeowners with composite decking that is affordable, beautiful and made to last, ChoiceDek® is debuting a new high-performance decking line as part of the Lowe’s ProServices booth (W2970) at the 2017 International Builders’ Show (IBS). With its uniquely integrated cap and proprietary cooling technology, ChoiceDek Premium ensures that a deck will be fade, stain, and scratch resistant and comfortable underfoot for years to come.

“Through some extensive market research, we learned that the surface temperature of composite decking is a common drawback for many homeowners, and we wanted to solve that problem,”

said Randy Gottlieb, A.E.R.T. president. “With ChoiceDek Premium our customers cannot only be assured that they have a beautiful deck that will last, but now can get more out of their decks on hot summer days.”

ChoiceDek’s Premium boards combine the already durable core of a ChoiceDek board with a specially designed surface that is engineered with unrivaled durability. Infused with innovative CoolDeck® technology, the boards also optimize heat reflection and minimize heat absorption for a more comfortable deck on sunny days. They are protected by a transferable limited lifetime warranty and an industry-leading lifetime fade and stain warranty. Available in a classic gray hue with refined wood grain to add depth and luxury, a ChoiceDek Premium deck is the perfect complement to any style home.

ChoiceDek Premium also is manufactured with advanced encapsulation technology to resist moisture, mold and mildew all the way to the core of the board. Due to its exceptional moisture and insect resistance, Premium decking can be installed on the ground, in the ground or even underwater without voiding the warranty. The products are composed of 95% total recycled content, keeping pre- and post-consumer plastic materials such as packaging films and shopping bags from ending up in landfills.

About Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies (A.E.R.T.)

Operating six facilities with more than 400 employees in the U.S., A.E.R.T. is the exclusive manufacturer of ChoiceDek® and MoistureShield® composite decking products. A.E.R.T. is a microcap entrepreneurial publicly held manufacturing company traded on the OTCBB. The development of new technologies has enabled it to produce superior building products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic.

