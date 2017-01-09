Visualign, LLC Announces New Partnership with Cardinal Health

This little device is really going to make a big difference!

This new partnership is Visualign, LLC’s first major distribution agreement which will now make its product, The Visualign SpecLifter™, conveniently available for purchase throughout the USA.

“I am so excited to have the SpecLifter available to the general public. I’ve been an optometrist for 24 years and the number one complaint I have heard over and over has everything to do with head, neck and bifocal positioning – primarily while seated in front of a computer. This will be a simple and affordable way for millions of spectacle wearers to get some relief from the eye and neck strain associated with head tilting while using bifocals. This little device is really going to make a big difference!”

The Visualign SpecLifter™ is a small, lightweight eye care accessory that reduces eyestrain and combats Computer Vision Syndrome for bifocal, trifocal and progressive lens wearers. The device elevates your glasses, which allows wearers to see close objects such as computer screens more clearly and comfortably, thus relieving tension and easing neck and back strain common amongst bifocal, trifocal and progressive lens wearers.

The Visualign SpecLifter™ is also sold with a convenient stand and carrying case that can be mounted to any surface while also allowing wearers to easily take The Visualign SpecLifter™ with them wherever they go.

This new partnership is the first of several agreements Visualign, LLC expects to reach later this year. It is currently working on further distribution channels, which will also make The Visualign’s SpecLifter™ available at Giant Eagle, Jet.com, Dr. LeoHarmon Stores, Kinray and through Silver Star Brands.

About Visualign, LLC

Visualign, LLC specializes in eyeglass positioning devices that improve comfort, performance and productivity of multifocal lens users. Jim Hamilton, O.D., the founder of Visualign, LLC and an optometrist himself, invented The Visualign SpecLifter™ as a convenient and affordable solution to reduce eyestrain and neck discomfort for his bifocal, trifocal and progressive lens-wearing patients. For more information, visit http://www.visualignspeclifter.com.