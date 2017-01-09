USHEALTH Group, Inc. announced that it has been named as one of the winners in the prestigious One Planet℠ Awards as Company of the Year in the category of Accounting, Banking, Financial and Insurance. The coveted One Planet Awards is a global premier awards program honoring business and professional excellence in every industry from around the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

USHEALTH Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company based in Ft. Worth, Texas focused on providing innovative health coverage for self-employed individuals and small business owners. The company has experienced unprecedented success, growth and profitability marketing its proprietary line of insurance products in the highly competitive individual health insurance market.

“It’s an honor for USHEALTH to be named a winner by One Planet Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition,” said the company’s President and CEO, Troy McQuagge. “This award is a testament to USHEALTH’s commitment to solving the healthcare affordability problem for our customers by providing them with innovative coverage that can grow as their healthcare needs grow”.

About the One Planet Awards

One Planet Awards recognizes companies for their business and professional excellence. The One Planet Awards honors are currently conferred in categories in sections which include executives, teams, new products and services, PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and organizations from all over the world. Learn more about the One Planet Awards at http://www.oneplanetawards.com and participate.

About USHEALTH Group, Inc.

