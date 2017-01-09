Performance Horizon, provider of the market-leading enterprise SaaS platform for scaling partnerships, today announced that its CFO, Chris Blaxall, was a winner of Finance Monthly’s 2016 CFO Award. Spotlighting the success, innovation and vision of CFOs across a wide range of sectors across the globe, the annual awards celebrate the best in strategy, performance, and leadership, in a role that is essential to any successful business.

Editor-in-chief, Mark Palmer commented: “It is the strategic planning and financial management of the CFO that can help the company soar to great heights. The CFOs listed within Finance Monthly’s CFO Awards publication are proven corporate leaders who help deliver tangible results for their respective organisations and have achieved considerable success in their own right.”

Blaxall works out of Performance Horizon’s Newcastle headquarters and has held a number of senior finance roles worldwide prior to joining Performance Horizon in 2014. As CFO, Chris is responsible for all finance and HR matters in addition to providing support across a range of commercial areas. He is also responsible for the global payment services Performance Horizon provides its customers. Chris is actively involved in the commercial sales process for larger customers or cases that have complex global requirements across numerous countries and currencies.

“The financial leadership Chris regularly delivers has been a key driving force behind our success to date, and he continues to play a significant role on our path to becoming a top global software business,” said Malcolm Cowley, CEO of Performance Horizon. “This award is well deserved, and it’s great to see Chris recognized and honored alongside his peers at other sector-leading companies worldwide.”

The full list of this year’s winners can be accessed in the digital version of Finance Monthly magazine http://cfoawards.finance-monthly.com/winners-edition/.

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for partner marketing, enabling large enterprises to drive significant sales through their online marketing partners and affiliates. The world’s top digital content, retail, travel and financial services companies rely on Performance Horizon’s highly scalable platform to generate over $3 billion in sales across 185,000 marketing partners. The benefits include highly flexible partner management capabilities; real-time measurement and tracking of performance; optimization through deep analytics; and settlement in over 50 currencies in 183 countries around the world. With offices in the U.S., UK, Japan and Australia, Performance Horizon is backed by top-tier investors, including Mithril, Greycroft Partners and DN Capital. For more information, visit http://www.performancehorizon.com or follow @tweetphg.