Gabriel M. Weaver is Named a Partner of Ball Janik LLP

Ball Janik LLP elected Gabe Weaver a partner effective January 1, 2017. Gabe Weaver is a business litigator and trial lawyer. He has broad experience representing clients in high-stakes litigation in state and federal court, and before arbitration panels. Mr. Weaver has represented contractors, design professionals, and owners in numerous complex construction disputes. His practice also includes assisting financial institutions with troubled loans, workouts, fraudulent transfer allegations, and lender liability claims. He has represented domestic and international companies, financial services firms, accounting firms, start-ups, technology companies, directors, and officers in matters involving contract disputes, negligence, securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder derivative complaints, and state and federal regulatory investigations. Mr. Weaver also represents individuals and estates in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims.

Mr. Weaver joined Ball Janik in 2012 after practicing for a number of years with Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCoy in Los Angeles, California.

About Ball Janik LLP

Ball Janik LLP is a Pacific Northwest law firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with an office in Orlando, Florida. For over thirty years, Ball Janik LLP has been providing outstanding legal services in the areas of bankruptcy and creditor rights, commercial litigation, construction and design, construction litigation, employment, real estate and land use, insurance recovery for policyholders, and securities litigation.

Ball Janik LLP represents large and small businesses; state, municipal and local governments; associations; schools and universities; and individuals. Ball Janik LLP provides clients an aggressive, skilled, team approach to solve problems and achieve results. Ball Janik LLP has been recognized by Chambers USA, U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, The Best Lawyers in America©, and Corporate International. Ball Janik LLP’s success and integrity have repeatedly made it one of “Oregon’s Most Admired Professional Firms,” according to the Portland Business Journal’s survey results of CEOs throughout the region.