San Francisco scene built with Conform, featuring advanced road generation.

GameSim Inc, provider of products and services to the entertainment, modeling & simulation, and geospatial industries, announced Conform 1.4 has been released. This new version includes a variety of features that improve the automated generation of high quality environments for game engines and web-viewers.

New Features:



Advanced Road Generation

High-Resolution Procedural Model Generation Scripts

Importing of BPF LiDAR Format

Geospecific Building Texture Facade Editor

Cesium Exporter

OBJ/FBX Exporter

Improved Elevation Editor

Improved Procedural Ground Texturing and Model Scattering

Conform built environments exported to Cesium, OBJ, FBX, and OpenFlight formats contain a fully fused representation, including elevation data, 3D cultural features, roads, point clouds, imagery, and procedural ground texturing. In addition to licensing Conform for customers to produce their own environments, GameSim will provide services to build final environments for customers.

With regards to the new Cesium exporter, Andrew Tosh, President of GameSim, said, "Cesium is doing a great job of bringing 3D visualization of geospatial data to web and mobile. Our new Conform Cesium exporter will facilitate customers rapidly sharing their environment with stakeholders."

Current Conform customers will have access to the new version under their annual license. New customers can purchase the new version today. https://www.gamesim.com/3d-geospatial-conform/

###

GameSim products and services target the needs of the entertainment, modeling & simulation, and geospatial industries. GameSim engineers, designers, and artists maintain a customer-centric focus throughout the entire project lifecycle. Within the video game industry, GameSim provides full game development services to publishers or works as a co-developer for other studios. Within the modeling & simulation industry, GameSim primes contracts with the government, as well as subcontracting to partner companies. Finally, for the geospatial industry, GameSim develops visualizations and simulations for civil engineering, urban planning, situational awareness, and intelligence applications. GameSim’s geospatial terrain tool, Conform, is the fastest product on the market for importing and fusing geospatial datasets to produce high-quality visualizations of synthetic environments, which is used in each of GameSim’s targeted industries.