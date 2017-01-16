Gilsulate International, Inc., manufacturer of Gilsulate 500XR®, the premier solution for pour in place insulation and corrosion protection for underground pipes and tanks, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Dritherm International, Inc. Located in West Caldwell, New Jersey, Dritherm International, Inc. sold DriThermTM, a competing product in the underground insulation marketplace.

Pour in place products, such as Gilsulate 500XR, are used to provide thermal insulation and corrosion protection for underground piping systems, district heating and cooling systems, geothermal distribution, storage tanks, and other metal structures.

Laura Duncan, President of Gilsulate International, Inc., said, “This is a transformational acquisition, which enables Gilsulate to provide more value to customers through improved consistency and quality in the underground granular insulation market.”

Duncan added, “Our focus is, and has always been, to ensure that owners receive the highest quality pour in place material that will provide exceptional performance and reliability for their underground direct buried piping systems.”

“This acquisition will deliver great value to the marketplace by minimizing variations among competing products and introducing greater consistency in the pour in place underground insulation marketplace. The ultimate beneficiaries are the owners and contractors who are looking for a cost-effective, high-performing, and expeditious alternative to pre-insulated piping systems,” said Duncan.”