Almac Group Launches Almac Clinical University

Almac Clinical Technologies, part of the Almac Group, the world’s largest privately-held contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation, today announced the launch of Almac Clinical University, a first-in-industry web-based training and educational platform.

The innovative platform is designed specifically for Clinical Development professionals and offers a vast library of educational resources for industry best-practices and current challenges, along with exclusive custom-built training programs for existing clients to enhance their partnership with Almac.

“Almac Clinical University was truly born out of necessity. Both valued clients and organisations who aren’t yet working with us routinely seek our advice to provide contextual insight and pathways to optimization of protocol execution efforts,” said Matt Cocking, Director of Marketing for Almac Clinical Technologies. “We’ve also recently witnessed an acute focus by trial sponsors on the ability to electronically assess and certify end-user training for eClinical systems, like IRT. Almac Clinical University was intentionally designed to be a place for knowledge exchange, in addition to accommodating our clients requirements for assessing and documenting end-user training with incredible ease and simplicity,” Cocking added.

There are two main areas of Almac Clinical University, – the LIBRARY and the ACADEMY:

The LIBRARY contains a wide variety of informative case studies, whitepapers, and thought leadership articles developed both by Almac experts and other industry leaders. Resources are available for free, can be immediately download, and include a variety of current and popular topics including: Biostatistics, Regulatory Compliance, Biologic Development and Cold Chain Management, Clinical Trial Supply Management and Optimisation, and Interactive Response Technology (IRT) development and implementation best practises.

The ACADEMY: Exclusively for Almac clients and end-users of IXRS® (Almac’s Interactive Response Technology), this section provides secure, custom-developed and comprehensive training modules, on-boarding information, online assessment and certification of IRT end-users, and educational multimedia not only for the familiarization of Almac products and services, but to enhance the overall customer experience of partnering with Almac.

“Almac Clinical University represents another avenue in which we empower trial sponsors. The platform complements our existing industry-leading technology and expert consultancy. Industry professionals world-wide will now be able to engage, learn, and execute at their own convenience – anytime, anywhere. With the launch of Almac Clinical University, there’s now a unique place for our industry to explore and exchange knowledge in a free-flowing format,” said George Tiger, VP Global Business Development, Almac Clinical Technologies.

Almac Clinical University is available at http://university.almacgroup.com/

