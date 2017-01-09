Kevin Rosenberg of Lowenstein & Weatherwax Appointed To Superior Court

Lowenstein and Weatherwax LLP today announced that Kevin S. Rosenberg, currently of counsel to the firm, has been appointed to a judgeship on the Los Angeles County Superior Court of California.

“Kevin is an exceptional choice to serve on the Court and we are thrilled for him,” said Nathan Lowenstein, co-managing partner of Lowenstein & Weatherwax. “We will deeply miss him, of course, but we could not be more proud to have had the opportunity to work with him as colleagues.”

Mr. Rosenberg has been of counsel to Lowenstein and Weatherwax LLP since 2014, leading the firm’s Government Investigation and White Collar Litigation Group. His practice has included AML/BSA compliance for casinos and other financial institutions, internal/government investigations, and white collar criminal defense. He is nationally recognized for his expertise in Anti-Money Laundering Act (AML) and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) regulations and compliance.

Before joining L&W, Mr. Rosenberg had over 20 years of federal and state court trial and appellate experience as federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy JAG officer, where his work included leading the watershed BSA investigation and settlement against the Las Vegas Sands/Venetian Hotel Resort Casino. He served as federal prosecutor with the United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles for over thirteen years. From 2007 through 2014, he was a Deputy Chief in the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. Rosenberg has handled hundreds of federal criminal matters and prosecuted a variety of criminal violations, including domestic and international money laundering, bank fraud and related financial crimes, bank robbery, kidnapping, violations of the Controlled Substances Act, and the RICO Act.

Mr. Rosenberg graduated with distinction from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in 1994, and has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from San Diego State University. He was appointed to the Court on December 23, 2016 by California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., to the seat previously occupied by the retiring Hon. Reva G. Goetz.

