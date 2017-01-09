One of New York City’s top real estate companies River 2 River Realty, Inc. has launched a new and improved website marked by sleek design and advanced features.

At River2RiverRealty.com, a team of real estate professionals led by founder and President Daniel Neiditch helps buyers and renters locate the choicest properties in New York City, Westchester, and the Hamptons.

“We are eager to offer insight to those who find the prospect of buying, renting, or selling a home in New York overwhelming. We act as a real estate support system, doing what’s needed to help clients make quick but sound decisions,” says Neiditch.

“With a combined experience of 70 years, the team covers all aspects of the luxury real estate market and uses a personalized approach to each transaction,” he adds.

What’s on River2RiverRealty.com

River2RiverRealty.com showcases a peerless array of luxury housing options throughout New York, the Hamptons, and Westchester. The website includes comprehensive write-ups for all three areas, with information on local real estate trends, cultural landmarks, restaurants, shops, and entertainment.

Pages dedicated to Rental Search and Sales Search contain streamlined and up-to-date listings. The Atelier Condo Sales and Rentals page offers rental agency services for furnished and unfurnished units and short term leases.

Neiditch and his team made sure River2RiverRealty.com’s redesign was as elegant but functional as the luxury properties the firm represents.

About Daniel Neiditch and River 2 River Realty, Inc.

River 2 River Realty, Inc. is one of New York’s most high profile real estate companies. It was cited as a top brokerage firm by The Real Deal, a trade publication considered the “bible” of New York City real estate.

Founder Neiditch is sought after by the news media for his insights on New York’s real estate market. He has also written about green building tech for Entrepreneur Magazine.

Neiditch is concurrent president of The Atelier Condo, a luxury high-rise that has housed celebrity clients and hosted high-profile events. In May of this year, he gave the readers of Veranda an inside look at “New York City’s most expensive condo,” the $85-million property he represents on West 42nd Street.

River 2 River Realty, Inc. has over one billion dollars in real estate holdings in the New York metropolitan area and currently administers 20 buildings with about 2,500 units. The company’s brokerage division has executed an estimated one billion dollars in real estate transactions in the past decade.

More information on the company’s services is on the website http://www.river2riverrealty.com/, with phone inquiries accommodated at (646) 416-6846.