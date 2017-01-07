iaedp™ Unveils Spanish Language Schedule for 2017 Symposium

Historically, it has been thought that eating disorders were a white upper class phenomenon based on much of the research conducted among this population. But recent studies have found that Latinas have eating disorders and body image concerns at rates comparable to or greater than non-Latina whites.

To address this issue directly among eating disorder professionals, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com), has released the 2017 program line-up for its 31st annual Symposium, featuring four key sessions in Spanish only that address the latest in eating disorder treatment, causes and science. The 2017 iaedp Symposium will take place over a four-day period, March 23 - 26 at the Green Valley Ranch and Spa in Las Vegas and will feature over 60 presentations and workshops.

“Many of our international members prefer the Spanish presentations, and other members are bilingual to better serve some of their patients,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp Foundation. “Previous years’ Spanish-only presentations at the Symposium have been very popular. We’re not only continuing the series in 2017, but also adding an additional workshop.”

The four Spanish-only sessions at the iaedp 2017 Symposium are:

Session: Cómo traer la terapia cognitiva-conductual a la mesa

Presenter: Tere Rivera, MS, RDN, FAED

Session: Desensibilización y reprocesamiento del movimiento ocular (EMDR) en el tratamiento del trastorno de la conducta alimentaria: un caso ilustrado

Presenter: Dolores DeVargas-Schoonover, MA, LPC, CEDS, CACII

Session: Visión general de ARFID: Trastorno de evitación/restrictiva de la ingestión de alimentos

Presenter: Ovidio Bermudez, MD, FAAP, FSAHM, FAED, CEDS

Session: Interacción en las familias con un miembro con TCA

Presenter: J. Velez-Belmonte, PhD

About iaedp: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. For information about early registration for the 2017 iaedp Symposium, visit iaedp.com.