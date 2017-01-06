Pay By Group Hires Juliana Taylor to Head Business Development Team

Juliana noted “I’m delighted to join the Pay By Group team and accelerate their rapid global growth. The constant innovation I’ve seen from the engineering and product teams is a big reason I chose to join the company.”

Pay By Group, the white-label checkout option to support split payments, announces the hiring of Juliana Taylor as Head of Business Development. Taylor brings a wealth of global management, strategy, and business development experience ranging across startup and corporate environments. The Google and Accenture alum was most recently CEO of Start Smart, which provides support to early and intermediate stage businesses through consulting, training, and accounting. Prior to that, Taylor was the Head of Operations for the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology, where she oversaw strategic planning across three countries. “We are thrilled to welcome Juliana as an industry leader to our team. Her skills and experience uniquely qualify her to drive our business development strategy across our global customer base,” said Frank Langston, the company’s co-founder and CRO.

After her first day, Juliana noted “I’m delighted to join the Pay By Group team and accelerate their rapid global growth. The constant innovation I’ve seen from the engineering and product teams is a big reason I chose to join the company.” Taylor received her masters in management from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and her undergraduate degree in Economics from Princeton University.