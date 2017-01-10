Upgraded Real Estate Website Targeting Foreign Investors Launched

The upgrades and helpful tools we’ve added are designed to improve the browsing experience of our international clients, many of whom are based in Asia.

The real estate website 8Libre.com has been launched with upgrades designed to make browsing easier and more appealing to international investors, site owner Nick Perrotta announced.

It features listings of condominium units, single-family homes, multi-unit residences, rentals, commercial properties, and lots and land in some of Boston’s highly prized and culturally diverse neighborhoods.

8Libre.com also has a facility allowing users to quickly translate the English-language site into Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Russian, Tamil, Thai, and Vietnamese.

The Focus on Foreign Investors

“We're very excited to launch our new website," said Perrotta, who is also president and CEO of Luxury International Boston Real Estate (LIBRE).

"The upgrades and helpful tools we’ve added are designed to improve the browsing experience of our international clients, many of whom are based in Asia.”

Perrotta said the website addresses the specific reasons foreign buyers invest in US real estate. “We want to show potential buyers the real estate advantage unique to Boston, whether it’s access to elite education or investment opportunities in, say, biotechnology,” he said.

Compelling Data

“Foreigners make up 29% of the 250,000 students enrolled in elite schools like MIT, Harvard, and 60 other colleges and universities in and around Boston,” Perrotta explained.

“When it comes to biotech companies, there are 50 in the city alone and more than 700 in Greater Boston.”

Perrotta, whose company is affiliated with True North Realty, has a crack team of experts with over 20 years of experience in Boston and its surrounding towns.

“We know our business and we want our foreign clients to bank on our local expertise.”

Easier Search

8Libre.com’s one-stop shop experience for overseas investors begins with its new streamlined look, making it easier to scroll through key features on the site, including up-to-date listings.

There’s an in-depth look at key properties available in each of the eight neighborhoods the realty company represents. Also featured are maps, as well as filters for refining searches by price, number of beds, baths, and so forth.

8Libre.com also indicates open houses in the area from North End to South Boston.

Richer Content

Blog posts from the team can range from relocation guides and local insights to market updates and current events – all of which give a sense of what living is like in Boston.

Local real estate market reports are also available for each neighborhood.

To make sure all inquiries are entertained, 8Libre.com provides general contact details as well as international phone numbers for residents in China, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Japan, Singapore, India, Australia, and Russia.

Mobile Ready

As important, 8Libre.com has been optimized for mobile phones and devices to make browsing a breeze.

“We know that 90 percent of buyers and sellers go online on a regular basis to search for properties and real estate agents,” Perrotta said, “and around 52 percent use their smartphones to do so.”

The full experience is captured on 8Libre.com. Direct inquiries can be made through Nick Perrotta’s mobile number (781) 718-4919 or by sending an email to nick(at)8libre.com.