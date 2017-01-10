My business philosophy is “The harder you work, the luckier you get” and I’ve achieved success by making myself available to clients 24/7.

Real estate firm RE/MAX Properties SW Inc. has named Ronald “Ron the Realtor” Ziolkowski top-producing Realtor for 2016, with over $21.6 million in closed transaction volume. He has been the top-selling Realtor in Winter Garden for over 10 years, with closing sales totaling about 70 million in the span of a decade.

He was voted #1 Realtor in SW Orlando in 2015 and 2016 by Southwest Bulletin, and is ranked 24th in sales for Orange County in 2016. He has been included in Orlando Magazine’s Hot 100 Realtors for 11 consecutive years, and was featured in Orlando Style Magazine's “Renaissance Men” in 2013.

Ziolkowski has been a real estate professional for 20 years, with an estimated closing sales total of $300 million in the SW Orlando market throughout his career.

“My business philosophy is “The harder you work, the luckier you get” and I’ve achieved success by making myself available to clients 24/7,” he says. “There’s no such thing as after hours with me. I take calls whether it’s a Sunday afternoon or a Tuesday evening.”

Ziolkowski assists buyers, sellers, and investors who want to take advantage of rising home values and increased home sales in Winter Garden, Windermere, Gotha, Dr. Phillips, and Hunters Creek.

Real estate in SW Orlando

Winter Garden has taken the lead in Orlando home sales. Its desirability is often credited to its historic downtown and Winter Garden Village, an open-air shopping center. The caliber of its city commissioners and the elegant but reasonably priced housing stock has also contributed to its status as a sought-after community.

“There’s nothing like downtown Winter Garden,” Ziolkowski says. “Everyone wants to support a community that promotes family-owned businesses and farmers’ markets. The city’s growing at a quick rate, but it still has that small-town feel.”

Orange County, where Winter Garden is located, has seen record-breaking figures for median home prices in 2016, along with low interest rates, low inventory, and a number of mixed-used developments in the pipeline.

About Ron Ziolkowski

Ziolkowski represents some of the most distinctive homes in SW Orlando, and has dealt with everything from starter homes to luxury property.

He single-handedly deals with each aspect of a real estate transaction, competing with national home builders, foreclosure and auction houses, and 15- to 20-person teams in terms of volume. Over 90 percent of his business comes from referrals.

Visit rontherealtor.com or call 407-352-5800 ext 31 and 800-541-5666 for more information.