This is a region where there are organic grocery markets and farmers markets in practically every neighborhood, where public transportation is easy with Bart, Muni, Lyft and Uber, and where there are many walkable and thriving downtowns.

With demand going strong for real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area, two of the region’s top Realtors, Mike and Nicole Wilhelm, have launched a new website. http://movingtothebayarea.com/ is designed for buyers and sellers looking for in-depth and up-to-date information on the housing market in the region.

On the site, the husband-and-wife team features properties in the Bay Area’s most sought-after communities, from San Francisco to Oakland and Walnut Creek. There’s a wealth of information about each community, including schools, walk scores, and the latest housing market stats.

“Today’s buyers and sellers want to find information easily and they want to have it right at their fingertips,” says Mike Wilhelm, “and that is why we’ve designed http://movingtothebayarea.com/ to be as comprehensive and easy to use as possible.”

Real estate in the Bay Area

The Bay Area has one of the most expensive housing markets in the country and home prices have set records for three consecutive months. From April to June of this year, median prices reached an all-time high. However, housing here remains very much in demand and buyers are encouraged by low mortgage interest rates.

The Bay Area also continues to be a desirable place to live. It has experienced some of the fastest job growth and lowest unemployment rates among the country’s major metropolitan areas.

Worth the price

Years of living and working in the region have shown the Wilhelms why the Bay Area housing market is one of the hottest in the nation.

“When I think of the Bay Area lifestyle, diversity, innovation, and respect for the environment come to mind,” says Nicole Wilhelm. “This is a region where there are organic grocery markets and farmers markets in practically every neighborhood, where public transportation is easy with Bart, Muni, Lyft and Uber, and where there are many walkable and thriving downtowns.”

The housing stock here is also diverse, with condos, townhomes, and single-family homes being just some of the options.

About the Wilhelms

Mike and Nicole Wilhelmhave substantial experience in marketing and real estate. Mike has been a real estate investor for several years and is the former owner of a successful insurance business. Nicole was the vice president of marketing at a disruptive startup before venturing into real estate. Both are mentors with the East Bay College Fund and are avid Spartan Race runners.

The team specializes in luxury real estate, offering comprehensive services to clients and utilizing their respective backgrounds to achieve results.

Visit http://movingtothebayarea.com/ or call 925.699.9896 to learn more about their services and the real estate market in the Bay Area.