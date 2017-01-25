I blended my passion for caring for others and my passion for real estate and became a Realtor®. With this background, my intuition is strong and my level of care is even stronger.

Home buyers and sellers looking for up-to-date information on real estate along Florida's beautiful Emerald Coast can now access http://homesdestin30a.com/. Newly launched by Realtor Lona Downs, the site serves as an introduction to the housing market in the region.

"http://homesdestin30a.com/ is designed to be an all-in-one real estate website," said Downs. "I built it to help both buyers and sellers get started with the right tools and information."

Home Search Features and More

The site has a simple and intuitive layout and is designed to promote a seamless user experience. Navigating is easy and the homepage includes a quick search feature for users who want to access current property listings in Destin, Santa Rosa Beach, 30A, and other nearby communities.

There’s a Featured Listings page showing a hand-picked selection of homes in the area and a customizable Advanced Search tool with an interactive map feature. Those new to real estate will appreciate the step-by-step guides for buyers and sellers.

The site also has detailed community pages about all the different areas that Downs specializes in. As a bonus, visitors can find out more about the lifestyle in the area by reading the monthly blogs that Downs posts every month.

About Lona Downs

A licensed registered nurse for 33 years, Downs was employed in a hospice program prior to starting her career in real estate.

“After the death of my oldest son in Afghanistan in 2009, I realized life is short so I left the job, moved to the beach, and embarked on a totally new path,” she said. “I blended my passion for caring for others and my passion for real estate and became a Realtor®. With this background, my intuition is strong and my level of care is even stronger.”

Downs became a Realtor in 2010 and joined World Impact Real Estate. The company gives 10% of all the revenue they generate directly to causes and organizations devoted to ending world hunger and poverty all around the world.

Downs also gives a portion of all her commissions to The Tyler Parten Foundation, a tax-deductible foundation she co-founded in honor of her late son, 1LT Tyler E. Parten. The foundation's goal is “to carry on Tyler's legacy by promoting peace, one child at a time.”

Lona Downs' designations include: Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS).

Start searching for homes in the Emerald Coast at http://homesdestin30a.com/.