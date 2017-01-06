Eleven Board Announces Peri Pierone as New CEO

Eleven CEO, Peri Pierone Peri joins Eleven with nearly 30 years of B2B software experience, most recently as President & CEO of Axiom EPM, a Portland-based enterprise software company that enjoyed extraordinary growth and customer success.

Eleven, Inc., the industry pioneer in cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management software, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Peri Pierone as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Pierone will succeed Dan Meub, who is retiring after eight years of outstanding service as Eleven’s CEO.

"After a comprehensive search process, the Board is pleased to have found the best person to assume leadership of this high-growth SaaS company," said Eric Rosenfeld, chairman of the board and founder of the Oregon Angel Fund and Capybara Ventures. "Peri joins Eleven with nearly 30 years of B2B software experience, most recently as President & CEO of Axiom EPM, a Portland-based enterprise software company that enjoyed extraordinary growth and customer success. As Eleven looks to enter into new markets, we believe the company is poised for significant growth and international expansion under Peri’s leadership.”

“This is an exciting time for Peri to take the helm at Eleven, as the company has pivoted to focus exclusively on delivering the world’s leading guest Wi-Fi platform to hospitality, cruise, multi-dwelling unit (MDU) and other industries,” said Dan Meub. “Peri has extensive experience running high growth SaaS companies and taking a common software platform into multiple verticals. He has a proven track record of forging critical strategic partnerships with industry leaders. I am confident that he is a great fit for the Eleven culture with his focus on high collaboration and high performance teams.”

“I couldn’t be more honored and excited about the opportunity to lead Eleven at this critical juncture in the company’s history,” said Pierone. “The hospitality and MDU markets are looking for ways to connect with guests and tenants in a more seamless and effective manner. Eleven is positioned at the center of this connected mobile experience and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to lead during this time of great transformation in our industry.”

ABOUT ELEVEN

Eleven pioneered the development of cloud-based guest Wi-Fi software back in 2001 to address the need of hotel brands to deliver a truly engaging Wi-Fi experience for their guests across devices, properties and service providers. Today, over 17 million guest logins are delivered via the ElevenOS cloud platform in leading hotel and cruise brands, apartments and student housing, hospitals and other locations worldwide. For more information, visit elevenwifi.com.