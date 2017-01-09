itSMF Names New Board of Directors

itSMF USA Logo “We thank our outgoing board members for their hard work and dedication. Their efforts helped create opportunities for our members to network with their peers and lay a foundation for future itSMF USA growth.” said Kirch

itSMF USA, a chapter of itSMF International and the independent professional organization and forum for IT Service Management professionals in the U.S., has announced the organization’s newly elected Board of Directors for 2017.

New members elected to serve three-year terms for itSMF USA include Gary Case, David Traynor, Adriaan van de Rijken. Jay Stuart will serve a two year position. They replace outgoing board members Charles Araujo, Amy Green, and Brenda Iniguez, who just completed three-year terms. Pam Erskine will assume the role of past president on the executive committee. Cathy A. Kirch will serve as president from December 2016 through January 2018.

“We thank our outgoing board members for their hard work and dedication. Their efforts helped create opportunities for our members to network with their peers and lay a foundation for future itSMF USA growth. It has been great working with them,” said Kirch.

“In 2017 itSMF USA will focus on industry alliances, research, communities, content and unifying the vast ecosystem that exists around technology all of which will help IT management better understand how to integrate the practices and frameworks that support our businesses in achieving their objectives. I am excited to have four new board members joining the team and I look forward to working with them as we continue to develop itSMF USA as the leading service management community.”

The 2017 itSMF USA Board of Directors will be officially seated on January 13, 2017. New portfolio assignments will also be announced at that time. More information is available on the itSMF USA Board of Directors http://www.itsmfusa.org/page/BOD.

ABOUT itSMF USA

itSMF USA, a chapter of itSMF International, is the independent professional organization and forum for IT Service Management professionals in the US. A not-for-profit organization, itSMF is a prominent player in the ongoing development and promotion of IT Service Management (ITSM) best practices, standards and qualifications in the United States. This network of industry professionals, white papers, webinars, podcasts, conferences and other resources creates an opportunity for individuals and organizations to connect, learn and grow. For more information, visit http://www.itsmfusa.org/.