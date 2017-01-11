Frequency enables our TV operator customers to offer additional premium short form content. This type of content, combined with contextual integration, will further drive audience engagement.

Frequency, a leading platform for delivering digital first programming to cable, DTH and mobile operators, today announced an agreement with Metrological, an application platform that integrates TV and app experiences with full lifecycle support.

Frequency will provide content from leading digital brands, major multi-channel networks and top influencers. Frequency’s unique metadata set and integration will optimize and unify its content discovery and personalization across linear, on-demand and digital programming on the Metrological Application Platform, which enables Frequency to present its content contextually.

“Metrological represents one of the easiest ways for TV operators to deliver digital first content into new or legacy set top box services,” said Ian Aaron, President of Frequency Networks. “With our strategic partnership, Metrological and Frequency can now bring the most popular linear and on demand channels from major brands including Studio 71, Newsy, Jukin and Machinima.”

“Frequency enables our TV operator customers to offer additional premium short form content,” said Robert Cloudt, Head of Content Management & Strategy of Metrological. “This type of content, combined with contextual integration, will further drive audience engagement. Operators can offer content from leading brands, major Multi-Channels Networks and Influencers, all with one app and without any specific integration effort.”

Frequency is a cloud-based internet video service that aggregates and distributes video from the world's top providers, including the leading TV, Multi-Channel and digital networks, as well as from individual creators. TV, mobile and over-the-top operators use Frequency to deliver a complete internet video service to their subscribers. With one simple integration, operators have access to Frequency's comprehensive portfolio of content, and a fully featured video platform, including real time personalization. Frequency is now powering next-generation consumer video experiences for operators on set-top boxes, mobile devices and the web.

Metrological enables operators to integrate their TV and apps into a single viewer experience. The cloud-based Application Platform delivers a complete product suite to launch, manage and monetize branded TV app stores on any device. Content providers and app developers are able to reach 40 million households across operator networks by adding a single app to the Metrological App Library. The Metrological Application Platform is deployed with cable and telecommunications companies such as Comcast, KPN, Liberty Global and Ooredoo. Founded in 2005, Metrological is based in The Netherlands with offices in the U.S. and Europe.