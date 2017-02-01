We believe that Project Runway is the premier platform to showcase and support young, talented, aspiring designers. Lefty Production Co. is so honored to have the opportunity to help them turn their vision into reality!

Los Angeles garment development house and apparel factory, Lefty Production Co. has announced that it will provide fashion design and development services to the winner of the latest season of Project Runway Junior. Project Runway Junior Season 2’s official prize package includes Lefty Production Co.’s exclusive design and development services, which will be awarded to the winner.

“We’re so proud to announce that Lefty Production Co. will be working with the winner of Project Runway Junior Season 2. As part of the season’s official award package, Lefty Production Co. will be developing and manufacturing styles from the winner’s season finale collection,” said Lefty Production Co. CEO, Marta Miller. “We believe that Project Runway is the premier platform to showcase and support young, talented, aspiring designers. Lefty Production Co. is so honored to have the opportunity to help them turn their vision into reality!”

Lefty Production Co. is uniquely committed to nurturing young fashion designers in addition to developing and producing collections for established brands. The company has designed, developed and manufactured stunning collections, ranging from swimwear and athleisure styles to formal gowns for emerging and established designers.

Additionally, Lefty Production Co. regularly speaks to students at top fashion programs, including The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) and Santa Monica College, and provides their students with exclusive tours of their facility. “We really enjoy working with up-and-coming designers and their brands. They bring fresh, unique and interesting ideas to the table, which inspire us in so many ways,” added Marta Miller. “That’s why we’re ecstatic about working with Project Runway Junior’s designers. We’ve been following the show and the second season’s contestants are truly phenomenal. Some of their design ideas have blown us away. We can’t wait to see who wins and who we will be working with!”

Launched in 2004, Project Runway is one of the longest running and most successful American reality television franchises. Project Runway Junior, launched in 2015, features designers aged between 13 and 17, who create theme-inspired looks every week to avoid elimination and ultimately win the grand finale prize.

The winner of Project Runway Season 2 will receive fashion development and garment manufacturing services from Lefty Production Co., as well as a full scholarship to the prestigious FIDM in California, a complete home sewing and crafting studio and dream machine courtesy of Brother, a year’s worth of product supply and exclusive consultation for creating a limited edition nail color collection from Butter LONDON; a special feature in Seventeen Magazine; and a $25,000 cash prize to help launch their line.

About the Company

Lefty Production Co. is a one-stop shop design house, garment and accessories manufacturer and Made in the USA fashion factory based in the heart of Los Angeles. We guide new and established clothing and accessory lines through sketching and design, fabric and trim sourcing, labels and branding, pattern and sample making, duplicates, fittings, pattern revisions, marking and grading, cutting, production and packing.

Its capabilities include, but are not limited to, swimwear, athleisure, children's wear, maternity, women’s wear, men’s wear, home goods, accessories and more.

Contact Details

Address: 318 W. 9th Street #1010, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Phone: (713) 385-7250

Email: miller(at)leftyproductionco(dot)com

Website: http://www.leftyproductionco.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leftyproco/