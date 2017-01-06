TreeTown USA CEO Jonathan Saperstein Awarded Forbes 30 Under 30

I’m truly honored to be selected as an honoree of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and humbled to share this honor with the other incredible young professionals who are contributing to and leading innovation in their respective fields.

TreeTown USA CEO, Jonathan Saperstein, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Forbes’ 30 Under 30 award as one of 30 entrepreneurs and game-changers within the Manufacturing & Industry category. Saperstein is one of a select group of young professionals chosen from over 15,000 nominees to be recognized in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Class of 2017.

Saperstein was selected to be a part of the prominent Forbes list because of his contributions within the nursery and agriculture industries. At the age of 22, Saperstein began running TreeTown USA. Subsequently, at the age of 27, he engineered a management buyout of the business which was later awarded the “Agricultural Acquisition of the Year” by The M&A Advisor. Under his leadership, TreeTown USA has expanded significantly, both organically and through various acquisitions. With this recent growth, TreeTown USA is now the country's largest wholesaler of trees with seven farm locations across Texas and Florida, producing more than three million trees and plants annually.

“I’m truly honored to be selected as an honoree of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and humbled to share this honor with the other incredible young professionals who are contributing to and leading innovation in their respective fields,” said Saperstein, TreeTown USA CEO and “30 Under 30” award recipient. “My goal has always been to run a business that is not only green in its very nature, but that also promotes a safe, reliable, and caring work environment and culture for our incredible team. The fact that I have been recognized for the success I have helped TreeTown USA usher in, alongside our amazing team, is the icing on the cake.”

For the sixth year, Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list (see page 68 of the January 24, 2017 Forbes magazine issue), features 600 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging conventional wisdom and rewriting the rules for the next generation. The list includes 30 honorees for each of the 20 categories that make up the list, including Saperstein who is featured in the Manufacturing & Industry category. All honorees are under 30 years old, and were vetted by a panel of judges in their respective fields.

ABOUT TREETOWN USA

TreeTown USA is a 16-year-old privately-owned business with eight locations and over 4,000 production acres across Texas and Florida: in Houston, Texas; Winnsboro, Texas; Colfax, Texas; Glen Flora, Texas; Pahokee, Florida; Canal Point, Florida; Homestead, Florida; and Bunnell, Florida. TreeTown USA is known for its high-quality container-grown trees, shrubs, perennials, tropical and cold hardy palms, as well as balled and field-grown palms. TreeTown USA grows over 1,000 unique plant selections and variations, including: field-grown palms reaching 35-feet in height, 23 different container sizes, over 100 varieties of stone fruit, and over 300 different species of plants. TreeTown USA has developed four new unique plant selections and continues working on future developments. Its Empire Live Oak has been developed using controlled genetic techniques from superior specimen trees as seed sources to guarantee consistent strength, rapid growth rates, and uniform appearance. The Houston-based company, now the largest tree farm in the country and a leader in its industry, is under the direction of Jonathan Saperstein, CEO.

ABOUT FORBES UNDER 30 FRANCHISE

Forbes’ Under 30 franchise is a global multichannel platform, which comprises 30 Under 30 lists published worldwide in print and online; live summits in the U.S., Asia, and Israel; an Under 30 channel on Forbes.com; and a Forbes Under 30 app. On January 16, 2017, Forbes will launch its second annual 30 Under 30 Europe list, featuring 300 millennials (30 entrepreneurs from Europe who are under 30 in 10 categories), as judged by some of the most accomplished and acclaimed individuals in each category. In February 2017, Forbes will also release its second annual 30 Under 30 Israel list, and the second annual 30 Under 30 Asia list will launch in April.