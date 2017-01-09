The companies that participate at Connect give attendees a look at the products and services that top producers use to differentiate themselves from the competition and win more business.

Inman® announced the first round of companies that will be sponsoring Inman Connect New York, Jan. 16-20, 2017.

Featuring inspirational and foundational talks from Ellevest’s Sallie Krawcheck, author and long distance swimmer Diana Nyad, and the “Wizard of Moz” Rand Fishkin, Inman Connect will bring together nearly 4,000 professionals at every level of service in the industry to convene, confer and learn about the latest in real estate.

“The companies that participate at Connect give attendees a look at the products and services that top producers use to differentiate themselves from the competition and win more business,” said Brad Inman, Publisher.

Attendees will encounter sponsors and exhibitors serving up almost every conceivable business-enhancing tool for real estate.

For more information on Inman Connect sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales(at)inman(dot)com.

Sponsors will include:

Coldwell Banker– Platinum Sponsor

coldwellbanker.com

The Coldwell Banker brand is the original real estate “start up.” Founded in 1906 by entrepreneurs Colbert Coldwell and Benjamin Banker, Coldwell Banker changed the way people bought and sold homes, ultimately becoming one of the most trusted real estate brands in the world. Today, Coldwell Banker is continuously recognized for innovation and leadership across 3,000 offices in 49 countries.

The New York Times – Platinum Sponsor

nytimes.com

The New York Times Company, a leading global, multimedia news and information company with 2012 revenues of $2.0 billion, includes The New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, NYTimes.com and related properties. The Company’s core purpose is to enhance society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information.

Real Estate Webmasters – Platinum Sponsor

realestatewebmasters.com

Real Estate Webmasters combines cutting-edge website design and programming with proven SEO techniques to produce the most effective real estate websites. Their technologies evolved in response to the needs of thousands of agents on forums looking to maximize ROI by improving methods for capturing and processing Internet leads.

Realtor.com – Gold Sponsor

Realtor.com® is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers, offering the most comprehensive source of for-sale properties, among competing national sites, and the information, tools and professional expertise to help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today helps make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®.

ERA Real Estate – Silver Sponsor

era.com

ERA Real Estate is an innovative franchising leader in the residential real estate industry with more than 40 years of experience in developing consumer-oriented products and services. The ERA network includes approximately 35,000 brokers and sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 34 countries and territories.

Firepoint – Silver Sponsor

firepoint.net

Firepoint helps grow and streamline business for real estate agents or large teams, by replacing current systems with one application that combines lead generation, automated lead distribution, workflows and campaigns, call recording and texting, robust accountability and reporting, and more into one powerful platform.

CINC – Bronze Sponsor

commissionsinc.com

CINC is the leading provider of web-based real estate marketing and CRM software for elite agents and teams across North America. The CINC solution includes: a consumer website that integrates with local MLS data; a complete CRM platform that allows real estate agents to nurture clients and monitor their business; and access to three mobile apps.

Contactually – Bronze Sponsor

contactually.com

Contactually is a relationship management platform that helps real estate professionals turn existing contacts into relationships that create results. Generate more referrals and close deals faster with automated follow-up reminders, contact organization, effective email templates and much more. Contactually is the CRM that helps prioritize clients and leads to drive more business.

Homes.com – Bronze Sponsor

Homes.com provides brand advertising, listing exposure, lead generation and marketing solutions for real estate professionals. Over 90% of Homes.com visitors are actively searching for a place to live and 76% of these consumers are not yet working with a real estate professional. With more than 13 million consumers visiting each month, Homes.com is the source for quality leads and faster conversions.

Matterport – Bronze Sponsor

matterport.com

Matterport is an immersive media technology company whose 3D media solution is changing the face of property marketing. Their end-to-end media platform allows anyone to quickly, easily, and affordably create immersive virtual experiences from real-world properties, right from a desktop, mobile browser, or VR headset. Real estate agents win more listings, engage more buyers, and grow their brand with Matterport.

Movement Mortgage – Bronze Sponsor

movement.com

Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in its industry, corporate culture and communities. Movement is among the 10 largest residential real estate purchase mortgage lenders in the U.S. with approximately $12 billion in 2016 originations. Movement is known for its innovative loan process, which aims to finish the loan process in seven business days.

Onjax – Bronze Sponsor

onjax.com

Onjax is a provider of superior technology and web marketing solutions for real estate businesses. The Onjax Real Estate Web Platform is an all-inclusive system encompassing CMS real estate websites, a Premium Map-Based IDX Property Search, along with a powerful and easy-to-use PureAgent CRM. The one real estate platform for an entire team.

Perchwell – Bronze Sponsor

perchwell.com

Perchwell is a real estate data visualization, search, and collaboration application for real estate agents and their clients. Perchwell marries listings information to numerous other data sets that provide context to those listings. With Perchwell, agents can instantly slice/dice that information any way they like and provide high-touch, hyper-personalized service to their clients in seconds.

realistiQ – Bronze Sponsor

realistiq.com

realistiQ’s real estate software provides brokerages a fully integrated website and back office platform to manage every aspect of their business, from routing of online leads, to the closing of paperless transactions and e-marketing. A full suite of tools is accessible to managers and agents anywhere with an internet connection so everyone can work smarter.

SoFi – Bronze Sponsor

sofi.com

SoFi is an online personal finance company taking a radical approach to real estate lending and wealth management, with more than $14B in loans issued to date. From unprecedented products and tools to faster service and open conversations, they focus on helping members get ahead and find success. Whether someone is looking to buy a home, save money on student loans, ascend in their careers, or invest in the future, the SoFi community works to empower members to accomplish the goals they set and achieve financial greatness as a result.

SweepBright – Bronze Sponsor

sweepbright.com

The world’s only mobile solution for real estate agents and brokers, SweepBright is a bold new approach for managing real estate transactions. Its native mobile design and features dramatically simplifies the sales processes. Brokers and agents can create new listings on location, shoot and edit pictures, match leads on the go while registering all interactions and upload to their own branded brokerage website.

Ten-X – Bronze Sponsor

ten-x.com

Ten-X is the nation’s leading online real estate marketplace, having sold 260,000+ residential and commercial properties totaling more than $43 billion since 2007. Leveraging Internet and mobile technology, Ten-X allows people to safely and easily complete real estate transactions entirely online.

TORCHx – Bronze Sponsor

torchx.com

TORCHx offers Real Estate Agents, Teams and Brokerages best in class online real estate marketing platform and lead generation services, consisting of a beautiful, SEO, high-converting front-end website along with a state-of-the-art backend CRM and marketing tools. Recently named as one of the Real Trends Sites of the Year in multiple categories.

Inman Connect New York will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis from Jan. 16-20, 2017. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer(at)inman(dot)com.