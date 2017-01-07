FanWide loves the passion of soccer fans and recognizes the current popularity and the long-term potential of the sport in the US. We are proud to help soccer fans nationwide connect with each other to support their favorite club.

FanWide Technologies Inc. (http://www.FanWide.com) is a Seattle-based technology startup that organizes viewing parties for sports fans of hundreds of pro and college sports teams nationwide. In just a few months of operation, FanWide has promoted almost ten thousand NCAA Football and Basketball, NFL, NHL, and NBA viewing events for alumni groups and fan clubs nationwide. This past week FanWide began hosting events and watch parties for European soccer clubs throughout the country, representing teams from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

“2016 was a banner year for soccer in the US, from the Seattle Sounders winning MLS Cup, to a new American superstar emerging in Christian Pulisic, the sport has grown in leaps and bounds,” said Symon Perriman, President and Founder of FanWide. “FanWide loves the passion of soccer fans and recognizes the current popularity and the long-term potential of the sport in the US. We are proud to help soccer fans nationwide connect with each other to support their favorite club.”

FanWide launched its website and mobile app this September for the tens of millions of sports fans in the US that are traveling, or live out-of-market, from their favorite team. Using the FanWide app or website, any soccer fan can find the closest viewing party in a sports bar that is guaranteed to be featuring their game with sound. Every week bars and restaurants nationwide use FanWide to choose which teams they want to host from a list of upcoming games.

FanWide Technologies Inc. was founded in 2016, and has grown to over twenty staff members. To support its demand, FanWide has just launched its Series A investment round. Accredited investors are encouraged to contact FanWide at http://www.FanWide.com/Contact. Sports fans and venues can join FanWide for free online at http://www.FanWide.com or by downloading the FanWide app.