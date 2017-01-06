Although court reporting is still a vibrant career opportunity, it is expected that there will be a nationwide shortage within just several years. According to the National Court Reporting Association, by 2018 alone there will more than 5,000 court reporting jobs available. Without anyone completing the training now or learning about this viable career opportunity, many of those positions are likely to remain open.

As of now, it is not expected that enough individuals are graduating with the appropriate training and expertise in order to fill these positions. According to Oklahoma court reporting firm owner Ginger Baze of Steno Services LLC, new reporters are needed and they are needed in school now. As the owner of a firm who works with a tremendous amount of seasoned reporters, it is expected that a rising number of court reporters will be retiring in the next several years.

Court reporters like Ginger Baze believe that it will be difficult to turn to new court reporters as the number of individuals in the field begins to thin. It will be harder for those in need of court reporters to find someone in their local area, too.

Baze plans to address the problem by attending the local high school career day and encourages other court reporters to do the same to raise awareness about this viable career opportunity that will have many positions to fill in the next several years.

According to Baze, court reporters are the invisible ones in the courtroom, which makes it important for court reporters in the field now to raise awareness and to educate others about the opportunity.

Court reporting frequently doesn't even come to mind for teenagers. Baze says, “This has to change in order to fill the number of positions that are open. This is a wonderful profession and can be very lucrative as well, but people don’t know that unless we tell them.”

