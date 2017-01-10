Captioning services have long been an important component of sports events and other major conferences. However, they are becoming more mainstream as the Federal Communications Commission has been handing down video programming rules with regard to any internet video programming. This broadens the spectrum for those individuals who may need assistance with captioning services significantly. It’s expected that in the coming years and decades, the need for captioning will increase. Presently, videos and other materials shared on websites or social media streams only are a gray area when it comes to captioning requirements, but the Federal Communications Commission may ultimately develop rules regarding this.

The Federal Communications Commission recently began mandating that captions programs shown on TV be re-captioned when they are shown on the internet. Captioning provides critical access for individuals who have hearing loss or who are deaf and it can often be used as well in situations where it is difficult to hear TV programs such as exercise facilities and restaurants. More businesses than ever are developing a broad range of materials intended for distribution for large groups, highlighting the need to consider how the hard of hearing and deaf communities will be able to access such information.

Video programming distributors must show programming on TV to post caption clips of their programming on their own websites or applications. However, video clip rules do not currently apply to third party websites or applications, although this may change in the future. A rising number of individuals are requesting closed captioning services for materials that are distributed over the Internet.

Court reporter Constance Lee of Constance Lee & Company in Pittsburgh has a background in providing captioning services. Constance Lee has been in the court reporting profession since 1987. In her nearly 30 years of service, she has performed nearly every aspect of a court reporting business, including scheduling, delivering, customer service, transcript production, and sales. The company provides transcription, legal videography and court reporting services in addition to captioning services.

Constance Lee & Company provides captioning for one-on-one settings or group situations and they have remote capabilities and on-site capabilities as well. They make use of the Broadcast Captioning Suite software to send captions to any decoder or encoder or server for caption display on a television or smartphone.

