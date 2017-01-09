Bretts Transport takes the road to success with OBS Logistics

OBS Logistics "We are constantly striving to improve the service that we offer our customers and we feel confident that the CALIDUS WMS product, supported by the experienced OBS team, will help us to achieve this."

With a wealth of experience and success in the warehouse and transport management software solutions industry, OBS Logistics is a strategic supplier to some of the most prestigious brand names in Logistics.

Bretts Transport was founded in East Anglia in 1933. The company offers a wide range of warehousing and transport services, and are acknowledged specialists in ambient food and food grade packaging storage and transportation.

Operating as a 3pl, Bretts are typically delivering over 16,000 tons of food-based product and 20,000 pallets of food grade packaging in any given month.

During a thorough evaluation process lasting several months, a number of leading systems providers were considered. The result of this extensive exercise was that Bretts Transport have selected CALIDUS WMS, from OBS Logistics, as their preferred system.

Managing Director, Simon Brett said “It was vitally important for us to choose a partner who we were comfortable with and who we felt would deliver a solution that was appropriate to the scale and complexity of our business. We are constantly striving to improve the service that we offer our customers and we feel confident that the CALIDUS WMS product, supported by the experienced OBS team, will help us to achieve this."

CALIDUS WMS will be implemented as a full RF enabled system to take full advantage of the extensive use of barcoding within the food and food packaging industry. To further streamline the operation CALIDUS WMS will be tightly integrated with the existing Bretts Transport TMS (Transport Management System).

CALIDUS WMS is a leading first tier Warehouse Management System packed with features designed to appeal to growing third party and end user logistics organisations.

About OBS Logistics

OBS Logistics provides Warehouse Management Software and Transport Management Software to help manage complex logistics and supply chain operations. Our CALIDUS Total Logistics Software solutions are used by leading third party logistics providers and owner operators to deploy lean enterprise concepts, control costs, increase visibility and measure performance. OBS Logistics customers include Potter Logistics, DHL, NHS BT, Hanson, TNT, Wincanton, Hallett Retail, Carpetright and Wickes.