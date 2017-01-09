Storage Industry Leader Joins Cloudian Advisory Board

"I am inspired by Cloudian’s culture and values that are shared and reinforced within the company. I’m looking forward to working with the company to help accelerate their next phase of growth," said Dr. Park.

Cloudian, Inc., the leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage systems, today announced that Dr. C.S. Park has joined its advisory board. Dr. Park brings significant depth of strategic expertise to bear on Cloudian’s aggressive growth plans following the company’s extraordinary performance in 2016 as the company saw 120 percent expansion and 100 percent retention of its customer base.

“Dr. Park is one of the storage industry’s most accomplished executives,” said Michael Tso, CEO and co-founder, Cloudian. “Equipped with wide-ranging experience, his expert guidance will be invaluable as we work to build on the remarkable growth we achieved in 2016.”

Dr. C.S. Park brings more than 22 years of board experience, including 10 years on the board of Seagate where he currently serves. He also serves as a member of Global Board of DLA Piper, one of the largest global law firms, and is a Senior Advisor to The Boston Consulting Group. C.S. held leadership roles at Maxtor over a period of 12 years, including President and CEO, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Park has also served as Investment Partner and Senior Advisor at H&Q Asia Pacific, a private equity firm, and held President, CEO and Chairman roles at Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

“Cloudian promises to revolutionize the storage world with an innovative scale-out storage model and groundbreaking TCO,” said Dr. Park. “Moreover, I am inspired by Cloudian’s culture and values that are shared and reinforced within the company. I’m looking forward to working with the company to help accelerate their next phase of growth.”

