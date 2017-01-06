The Beryl Institute and Catalyst Healthcare Research launch the fourth biennial patient experience study to continue the important research on the state of patient and family experience in healthcare globally.

The Beryl Institute and Catalyst Healthcare Research launch the fourth biennial patient experience study to continue the important research on the state of patient and family experience in healthcare globally. First launched in 2011, this year’s study continues a critical gathering of information about what organizations across the care continuum are doing to drive patient experience excellence and provides a unique opportunity to uncover and track trends on how experience efforts are evolving.

By exploring how healthcare organizations are framing and operationalizing patient experience efforts, the study also aims to:



Examine the approaches they are taking to ensure clear focus and drive improvements in experience

Understand how organizations are both measuring outcomes and determining the tangible impact of their efforts

Engage healthcare leaders across the continuum in sharing the challenges and opportunities they face and the steps they are taking to address the patient experience.

In addition to those working in healthcare organizations, the study incorporates the critical perspective of consumers of healthcare – patients and family members – to provide a full view of the issues and opportunities in addressing experience today.

“This continued effort to understand the priorities and practices in addressing experience excellence reinforces our commitment to ensuring a focus on the human experience is central to healthcare globally,” said Jason Wolf, president of The Beryl Institute. “In exploring experience efforts across the continuum of care and around the world we look to not only paint a comprehensive picture of the state of patient experience today, but also provide the context and supporting evidence to sustain an unwavering focus on experience as a clear driver of the outcomes we look to achieve in healthcare.”

Initial results of this research study will be announced at The Beryl Institute’s Patient Experience Conference 2017 to be held March 20 – 22 in Denver.

To participate or learn more about the biennial patient experience study, visit: http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=PXBENCHMARKING.

