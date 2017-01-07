Commsignia RS3 Road Side Equipment The RS3 serves as the third eye for self-driving cars. Equipped with sensors, localization beacons, V2X (DSRC) and C-V2X (5G) communication we provide a future-proof solution for cities that will support them throughout the coming decades.

Commsignia, Inc., a leading V2X solution provider company debuted its RS3 infrastructure solution to support the safety and efficiency of self-driving vehicles. The US launch of the smart city enabler product, that is already piloted in 2 countries in Europe, was just announced at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. "Cities are concerned about safety and traffic efficiency. The complexity behind a fully autonomous vehicle puts city management in a very difficult position, in need of a solution which today’s and future cars can utilize to keep everyone safe on the road." - said Laszlo Virag, Chief Technology Officer of Commsignia. "Imagine a device that is fully capable of not only broadcasting traffic light signal and timing data, but serve as the third eye for self-driving cars. Equipped with sensors, localization beacons, V2X (DSRC) and C-V2X (5G) communication, we provide a future-proof solution for cities that will support them throughout the coming decades."

Commsignia, having already completed validation and certification trials as a software vendor, recently brought its high-performing V2X Communication Platform and Applications to MTC (Mobility Transformation Center) in Michigan, and is now ready to target smart cities globally with its infrastructure solution fusing advantages of the DSRC and the Cellular-V2X technologies.

About V2X

Cars today are computers on four wheels, experiencing the world through sensors and data. Even though vehicles are becoming smarter and eventually fully autonomous, there are shortcomings in today’s technology which cost lives and make everyday traffic more difficult. Commsignia contributes to this ecosystem by enabling cooperation through Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) wireless communication. By connecting vehicles with each other and the smart city infrastructure, it is possible to foresee an accident from miles away, alert pedestrians to danger or enable vehicles to keep up with the green wave when traveling through downtown. V2X communication is performed with various radio technologies, including 802.11p, 4G/LTE and the upcoming 5G, depending on implemented use cases, preferred standards of the geographic region and customer segment preferences as well. Commsignia is a global leader in using all available technologies to meet ever increasing feature, flexibility and quality demands of the customers.

About Commsignia

Commsignia, Inc., a Silicon Valley start-up with European roots, recently closed its next investment round, which enabled the company to strengthen its presence throughout the US. The company specializes in Connected Car / V2X hardware and software solutions in the autonomous vehicle ecosystem with a mission to increase traffic safety and efficiency on the road. Dedicated to the research and development of car connectivity systems and ADAS for innovative car makers, the company aims to create the world’s first connectivity platform that integrates Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) applications with everyday technologies from tablets and phones to smart homes. The product line of Commsignia includes a V2X Communication Software Stack including Commsignia’s own security stack implementation, Hybrid V2X/ADAS Safety Applications, a V2X Simulator, On Board Equipment (OBE) and Roadside Equipment (RSE), all developed with flexibility, reliability and security in mind. The hardware- and platform-agnostic solutions compatible with multiple Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS) make Commsignia the most dynamic and rapidly growing V2X provider on the market.